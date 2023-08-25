Two arrested after ‘routine’ police patrols on Dundee’s Perth Road

Two men have been arrested after police stopped a vehicle on Perth Road in Dundee.

A big police presence was seen outside The Speedwell Bar – ‘Mennies’ – on Friday at 5.45pm.

Officers emerged from both marked and unmarked cars on the main thoroughfare.

A police spokesperson said they were undertaking “routine” patrols at the time.

They added: “Officers stopped a vehicle on Perth Road in Dundee during the evening of Friday, 25 August during routine patrols.

“Two men have been arrested in connection with separate outstanding matters and enquiries are ongoing.”