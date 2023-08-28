Army major admonished for reckless act on Fife road 17 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Army major admonished for reckless act on Fife road 17 years ago

James Garmory pulled the handbrake of a moving car on the A92 in 2006, when he was just 18 and before he served the country in 'theatres of war'.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Royal Artillery major James Garmory appeared in court nearly two decades after his offence.
Royal Artillery major James Garmory appeared in court nearly two decades after his offence.

A Royal Artillery major who caused a car crash by pulling on a car’s handbrake when he was a teenager has pled guilty in court – more than 17 years after the offence.

James Garmory was a passenger in his own car when he caused it to spin and hit a post on the A92 in 2006.

The now-35-year-old was just 18 at the time of the incident and had yet to join the Army.

A sheriff noted Garmory had served his country “in a number of theatres of war” but opted against an absolute discharge and admonished him.

Argument in car

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard last week the vehicle was being driven home along the A92 by his then-girlfriend.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said: “The accused and the complainer were in Kirkcaldy at a nightclub with friends.

“She was not drinking as she had the car.

“She and the accused later made their way back to her parents in the Glenrothes area in a green Renault Clio.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign.
Garmory appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court more than 17 years after his offence.

“She was driving on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, when the accused began challenging her.”

She said an argument had broken out as the complainer had been talking to other men, despite her assuring Garmory that they were just friends.

Ms McKaig continued: “The accused strongly pulled the handbrake while the car was moving.

“It spun hard to the left before entering a ditch, where it hit a post.

“It was now facing the wrong way.”

Held in high regard in Army

Another driver travelling behind the pair stop to check their wellbeing.

That witness heard the complainer repeatedly shout at the accused that he had pulled the handbrake while she was driving.

Solicitor, Andrew Seggie, defending, said he had a letter from Garmory’s captain, attesting to his character.

He said the incident pre-dated his enrolment in the Army and that a conviction would hamper his promotion, prospects, salary, and pension.

He said: “He’s held in very high regard within his current position.

“Due to the passage of time and the level of alcohol, he can recall little (of the incident) but accepts what’s been said.

“He’s thankful no one was injured.

“There was damage of about £300 but it was his vehicle and he paid for it.”

Incident was not ‘trivial’

Garmory, of Dane Hurst, Southampton, admitted behaving culpably and recklessly on the A92 in February 2006.

The crest of the Royal Artillery
The crest of the Royal Artillery. Image: Shutterstock.

Recalling the motto of the Royal Artillery, Ubique – meaning “everywhere” – Sheriff  Timothy Niven-Smith said: “Everywhere, that’s where his vehicle was on the A92.”

He added: “Since the commission of this offence he’s served his country.

“He’s seen active service abroad in a number of theatres of war and that’s of benefit to the country as a whole.”

Declining to give Garmory an absolute discharge, he said: “I don’t consider this to be trivial.

“It was a dangerous manoeuvre.”

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

