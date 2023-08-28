Army major admonished for reckless act on Fife road 17 years ago

A Royal Artillery major who caused a car crash by pulling on a car’s handbrake when he was a teenager has pled guilty in court – more than 17 years after the offence.

James Garmory was a passenger in his own car when he caused it to spin and hit a post on the A92 in 2006.

The now-35-year-old was just 18 at the time of the incident and had yet to join the Army.

A sheriff noted Garmory had served his country “in a number of theatres of war” but opted against an absolute discharge and admonished him.

Argument in car

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard last week the vehicle was being driven home along the A92 by his then-girlfriend.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said: “The accused and the complainer were in Kirkcaldy at a nightclub with friends.

“She was not drinking as she had the car.

“She and the accused later made their way back to her parents in the Glenrothes area in a green Renault Clio.

“She was driving on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, when the accused began challenging her.”

She said an argument had broken out as the complainer had been talking to other men, despite her assuring Garmory that they were just friends.

Ms McKaig continued: “The accused strongly pulled the handbrake while the car was moving.

“It spun hard to the left before entering a ditch, where it hit a post.

“It was now facing the wrong way.”

Held in high regard in Army

Another driver travelling behind the pair stop to check their wellbeing.

That witness heard the complainer repeatedly shout at the accused that he had pulled the handbrake while she was driving.

Solicitor, Andrew Seggie, defending, said he had a letter from Garmory’s captain, attesting to his character.

He said the incident pre-dated his enrolment in the Army and that a conviction would hamper his promotion, prospects, salary, and pension.

He said: “He’s held in very high regard within his current position.

“Due to the passage of time and the level of alcohol, he can recall little (of the incident) but accepts what’s been said.

“He’s thankful no one was injured.

“There was damage of about £300 but it was his vehicle and he paid for it.”

Incident was not ‘trivial’

Garmory, of Dane Hurst, Southampton, admitted behaving culpably and recklessly on the A92 in February 2006.

Recalling the motto of the Royal Artillery, Ubique – meaning “everywhere” – Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said: “Everywhere, that’s where his vehicle was on the A92.”

He added: “Since the commission of this offence he’s served his country.

“He’s seen active service abroad in a number of theatres of war and that’s of benefit to the country as a whole.”

Declining to give Garmory an absolute discharge, he said: “I don’t consider this to be trivial.

“It was a dangerous manoeuvre.”

