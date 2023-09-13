A93 in Perthshire shut after three-vehicle crash

The A93 in Perthshire has been shut after a three-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at Meikleour Crossroads at 11.40am on Wednesday.

There are no details of casualties so far.

The road remains closed and a diversion is in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A93 near Meikleour.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.”

A93 at Meikleour ‘to remain closed for some time’ after crash

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Police have closed the A93 and the A984 today at Meikleour crossroads due to a road traffic collision.

“These roads will remain closed for some time, and motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

“Traffic from Dunkeld (A984), Perth (A93) and Stanley (the South Kinclaven road) will be affected, as will traffic from Blairgowrie heading to Perth via the A93.

“Our roads team are currently putting a signed diversion in place.”

Two fire crews were called to the scene but have since left.