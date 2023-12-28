ScotRail defends safety of train involved in Broughty Ferry crash after union criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail defends safety of train involved in Broughty Ferry crash after union criticism

The train drivers' union Aslef said the type of train involved in the incident during Storm Gerrit was "outdated".

By Alasdair Clark
The train following the collision with a tree. Image: Aslef/Twitter
The train following the collision with a tree. Image: Aslef/Twitter

ScotRail has defended the safety of its InterCity 125 locomotives after a crash in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit.

A tree collided with the train near Orchar Park as it travelled between Aberdeen and Glasgow on Wednesday.

Dramatic pictures showed the driver’s cab destroyed after the collision.

No injuries were reported, but the incident prompted train drivers’ union Aslef to brand the British Rail Class 43 (HST) locomotive “outdated”.

The union wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Shocking event that’s happened at Broughty Ferry. The outdated HST hit a tree.

tree crashes on to train at Broughty Ferry
The driver’s cab of the train after the crash. Image: Linda Isles

“Driver reacted superbly and is shaken but not hurt.

“We continue dialogue with ScotRail over the future of these trains on the railway.”

The fastest diesel powered train in the world, the HST class trains have been in use on the British railway since 1976.

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney also shared his concerns about the safety of the trains.

The offending tree that caused damage to a train. Image: Graham Huband

He said: “Whilst a British railway icon, the crashworthiness of the 125 does not meet modern standards. The driver’s cab is a fibreglass shell.”

Asked about the criticism, Scotrail defended the safety record of the type of locomotive involved in the crash at Broughty Ferry.

‘The trains have a good safety record’

David Lister, ScotRail safety, engineering & sustainability director, said: “The high speed trains have operated across Britain for many years with a good safety record.

“These trains have received all the necessary legal and safety certifications authorising them as safe to operate on the UK rail network.

“The safety of our customers and our staff is our absolute priority, and we only operate trains that meet the stringent safety requirements expected of our fleet.

“We have already met with Aslef to discuss their concerns regarding the HSTs, and further meetings are being planned.”

