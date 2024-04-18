First cruise ship in Dundee’s busiest ever season to arrive next week

Dundee Port is gearing up for the start of cruise season, with the first ship set to call next week.

The Seaborne Adventure is due to berth in the city on April 27 and will be the first of 16 calls made this year.

A massive 709 ft, the Seaborne Adventure took its maiden voyage from Dundee last year.

Running between April and October, cruise ship season brings thousands of visitors to the city every year.

This summer will see 16 calls, up from 14 the year before. In 2022, only four calls were made, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 235,000 people will visit Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh over the period, with 161 dockings expected in that time along the east coast.

The ships leave from Newcastle, sailing up toward Dundee via the Firth of Forth.

Busiest season ever

Rob Mason, head of cruise at Forth Ports, said cruises in Scotland generate more than £130m a year for Scotland’s economy.

As part of that, repeat custom on cruise ships is not uncommon, with more than nine out of ten cruise ship passengers booking a second trip.

“We are excited to have started our busiest ever cruise season,” he said.

“Cruise is an important contributor to our local and national economy.

“Over the past decade, there has been an incredible 93% growth in the attraction of cruise in Scotland with an expected one million passengers calling into Scotland’s ports, generating an incredible £130 million for the country’s economy.

“Around 91% of cruise passengers repeat a cruise with 60% returning to a destination. We are working hard with the city, destination partners, communities and the wider cruise industry to meet the industries challenges and deliver another success cruise season.

“We look forward to giving a warm Scottish welcome to cruise passengers this year.”

Recent investment

Forth Ports, who operate the Dundee dock, recently spent £3m on new tug boats for the Forth and Tay.

Pilot boats transport maritime pilots to ships that need guided safely into a berth at a quayside in Dundee or Rosyth or to one of the deep-water anchorages in the River Forth.

As the statutory river authority for the Forth and Tay, Forth Ports marine team operates over an area of 280 square miles of navigable waters.

The two pilot boats have been designed in Scotland by Camarc Design and will be built by Holyhead Marine in Wales.

They currently have five pilot boats and 11 tugs operating across the rivers Forth and Tay. The new boats will replace two of the older vessels.