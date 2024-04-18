First cruise ship in Dundee’s busiest ever season to arrive next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First cruise ship in Dundee’s busiest ever season to arrive next week

The cruise ship season has been expanded, with four times as many ships due than in 2022.

By Paul Malik
Ambition cruise ship arriving into the Port of Dundee during the 2023 season Image: Forth Ports/ Peter Devlin
Ambition cruise ship arriving into the Port of Dundee during the 2023 season Image: Forth Ports/ Peter Devlin

Dundee Port is gearing up for the start of cruise season, with the first ship set to call next week.

The Seaborne Adventure is due to berth in the city on April 27 and will be the first of 16 calls made this year.

A massive 709 ft, the Seaborne Adventure took its maiden voyage from Dundee last year.

Running between April and October, cruise ship season brings thousands of visitors to the city every year.

This summer will see 16 calls, up from 14 the year before. In 2022, only four calls were made, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 235,000 people will visit Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh over the period, with 161 dockings expected in that time along the east coast.

The ships leave from Newcastle, sailing up toward Dundee via the Firth of Forth.

Busiest season ever

Rob Mason, head of cruise at Forth Ports, said cruises in Scotland generate more than £130m a year for Scotland’s economy.

As part of that, repeat custom on cruise ships is not uncommon, with more than nine out of ten cruise ship passengers booking a second trip.

“We are excited to have started our busiest ever cruise season,” he said.

Ambition cruise ship at the quayside at Dundee Harbour
Ambition cruise ship at the quayside at Dundee Harbour last year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Cruise is an important contributor to our local and national economy.

“Over the past decade, there has been an incredible 93% growth in the attraction of cruise in Scotland with an expected one million passengers calling into Scotland’s ports, generating an incredible £130 million for the country’s economy.

“Around 91% of cruise passengers repeat a cruise with 60% returning to a destination. We are working hard with the city, destination partners, communities and the wider cruise industry to meet the industries challenges and deliver another success cruise season.

“We look forward to giving a warm Scottish welcome to cruise passengers this year.”

Recent investment

Forth Ports, who operate the Dundee dock, recently spent £3m on new tug boats for the Forth and Tay.

Pilot boats transport maritime pilots to ships that need guided safely into a berth at a quayside in Dundee or Rosyth or to one of the deep-water anchorages in the River Forth.

Rob Mason, chair of Cruise Scotland. Image: Cruise Scotland.

As the statutory river authority for the Forth and Tay, Forth Ports marine team operates over an area of 280 square miles of navigable waters.

The two pilot boats have been designed in Scotland by Camarc Design and will be built by Holyhead Marine in Wales.

They currently have five pilot boats and 11 tugs operating across the rivers Forth and Tay. The new boats will replace two of the older vessels.

