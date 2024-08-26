Could 20mph zone protect Forfar residents from ‘clear and present danger’ on busy road?

People living in a hamlet on the edge of Forfar have demanded action to cut the growing problem of speeding drivers.

Residents of Gowanbank say the issue is getting worse year on year.

And they fear a serious accident from what has been branded a “clear and present danger” on the B9113 Montrose road.

Around 50 locals put their name to a petition to Angus Council and Police Scotland.

Petition suggests range of safety options

Resident Ian Nimmo White gathered the signatures amidst mounting fears of a serious accident.

The petition suggests safety measures such as:

Speed limit cut from 30mph to 20mph

Speed humps

Traffic islands left and right to create a chicane effect

Speed camera

Extra roadside warning signs

The B9113 runs east from Forfar but Mr Nimmo White says the straight road encourages drivers to keep the foot down.

It’s also a busy route for HGV and agricultural traffic.

A significant number of new houses have been built there in recent years. There is already a speed warning sign which locals say has had some effect.

But they do not believe safety measures go far enough.

Other villages have 20mph limit

“There is a clear and present danger to us when walking the road, especially the children walking down the road to school and back up later going home,” say the residents.

“Many of us are elderly, a few are disabled and make the journey into town and back by wheelchair.

“Some houses are very close to the road. They shake when heavy vehicles like lorries and tractors speed by.

“Some residents who have lived here for many years are able to recall accidents caused by heavy vehicles at speed mounting the pavement.

“None turned out to be fatal. But we would prefer to prevent a fatality rather than wait for one to happen.”

And they say Gowanbank deserves the same treatment as the two other villages to the east of Forfar.

Both Lunanhead on the B9134 and the B9128 through Kingsmuir are 20mph zones.

The group has been promised councillors will consider their call for action.

Angus Council response to Gowanbank petition

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have received a petition calling for speed reduction/traffic calming safety measures on the B9113 Montrose Road.

“In accordance with the council’s standing orders it will be considered by a future scrutiny and audit committee.

“Officers continue to work with Police Scotland regarding speeding traffic across the county.”