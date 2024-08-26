Could 20mph zone protect Forfar residents from ‘clear and present danger’ on busy road?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Could 20mph zone protect Forfar residents from ‘clear and present danger’ on busy road?

People living in Gowanbank on the B9113 Montrose road east of Forfar say action is needed before a serious accident happens.

By Graham Brown
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

People living in a hamlet on the edge of Forfar have demanded action to cut the growing problem of speeding drivers.

Residents of Gowanbank say the issue is getting worse year on year.

And they fear a serious accident from what has been branded a “clear and present danger” on the B9113 Montrose road.

Around 50 locals put their name to a petition to Angus Council and Police Scotland.

Petition suggests range of safety options

Resident Ian Nimmo White gathered the signatures amidst mounting fears of a serious accident.

The petition suggests safety measures such as:

  • Speed limit cut from 30mph to 20mph
  • Speed humps
  • Traffic islands left and right to create a chicane effect
  • Speed camera
  • Extra roadside warning signs

The B9113 runs east from Forfar but Mr Nimmo White says the straight road encourages drivers to keep the foot down.

It’s also a busy route for HGV and agricultural traffic.

Speed cut call for Gowanbank on the edge of Forfar.
The B9113 is a busy approach to Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A significant number of new houses have been built there in recent years. There is already a speed warning sign which locals say has had some effect.

But they do not believe safety measures go far enough.

Other villages have 20mph limit

“There is a clear and present danger to us when walking the road, especially the children walking down the road to school and back up later going home,” say the residents.

“Many of us are elderly, a few are disabled and make the journey into town and back by wheelchair.

“Some houses are very close to the road. They shake when heavy vehicles like lorries and tractors speed by.

Speed cut petition for Gowanbank near Forfar.
The Gowanbank petition has gone to Angus Council and Police Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Some residents who have lived here for many years are able to recall accidents caused by heavy vehicles at speed mounting the pavement.

“None turned out to be fatal. But we would prefer to prevent a fatality rather than wait for one to happen.”

And they say Gowanbank deserves the same treatment as the two other villages to the east of Forfar.

Speed petition from Gowanbank residents on the edge of Forfar.
Some residents would like to see the Gowanbank speed limit cut to 20mph. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Both Lunanhead on the B9134 and the B9128 through Kingsmuir are 20mph zones.

The group has been promised councillors will consider their call for action.

Angus Council response to Gowanbank petition

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have received a petition calling for speed reduction/traffic calming safety measures on the B9113 Montrose Road.

“In accordance with the council’s standing orders it will be considered by a future scrutiny and audit committee.

“Officers continue to work with Police Scotland regarding speeding traffic across the county.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Glamis Proms enjoyed a fine summer evening for the return of the popular event. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Glamis Castle at its late summer best for open-air Proms
Holli and Rachael from Perth and Arbroath on The Hit List.
Dental workers from Perth and Arbroath win £3k on TV music quiz The Hit…
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban
Police breathalyser
Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related…
Bruce Robb in the caber tossing at Glenisla Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: More than 50 great shots from Glenisla Highland Games
The Blether In 'Yes' hub sat in the heart of Brechin. Image: Google
Brechin Indy hub at centre of Covid cash fraud probe to be turned into…
2
A design image of the Fox Street home. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
'Upside down' house bid for Carnoustie joiner's workshop
Glenesk Place in Arbroath.
Arbroath man, 35, accused of sex assault and attempted abduction in the Angus town
Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose will perform at Glamis. Image: Supplied
Taste of home for talent taking the stage at Glamis Proms this weekend
The crash on the A932 near Forfar. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Road near Forfar shut for more than an hour after two-vehicle crash

Conversation