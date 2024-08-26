Former primary school teacher opens new Dundee nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former primary school teacher opens new Dundee nursery

Laura Mooney is behind Learn and Grow Childcare.

By James Simpson
Manager Lisa Guild and owner Laura Mooney at the new Grow and Learn Childcare nursery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Manager Lisa Guild and owner Laura Mooney at the new Grow and Learn Childcare nursery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A former primary school teacher is opening a new nursery in Dundee.

Learn and Grow Childcare opens on Clement Park Place, just off Harefield Road, on Monday.

Owner Laura Mooney says she has invested a five-figure sum into refurbishing the building, which was formerly home to the Oranges and Lemons nursery.

Laura, 35, has more than 10 years of experience teaching in primary schools.

The Former St Pius RC Primary teacher says she was inspired to open a nursery after the birth of her daughter, Lily.

Laura is a former primary school teacher. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The 0-2 years room at nursery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The group time area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The 3-5 years room. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “As a working mum I felt so guilty about going back to work last year when Lily was eight months old.

“I felt awful leaving her and that’s what started the process of opening up my own nursery.

“I looked at this venue last summer and since then we’ve invested a lot of money getting the building ready.

“Lily will be coming to the nursery as well, she’ll be my guinea pig.”

The nursery – which will cater for up to 48 children – features a parent room and space for children aged 0-2, 2-3 and 3-5.

Every room has access to a garden space.

New Dundee nursery Learn and Grow aims to have ‘mix of fun and learning’

Laura says she is keen to make use of her educational background to benefit the youngsters.

She said: “I’ve been visiting a number of schools and supporting teachers to do reading and writing at school.

“As an educator, we want to have that mix of fun and learning – which is just as important.

“Given the nearby nursing home, we also want to do intergenerational learning – the nursing home has been so welcoming to us moving in.

“We want to make this a home away from home experience for the youngsters and their parents and guardians.

Lisa and Laura will welcome the children on Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The building has been given a makeover. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An indoor play area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The parent room will allow them to come and visit as long as they feel the need to.

“We want to be very family-centric, almost like a village.”

The nursery has created five jobs, which Laura hopes will grow in the coming months.

It comes after data collated by The Courier revealed the top-rated nurseries in Dundee.

You can compare childcare performance in Dundee and across Scotland using The Courier’s tracker.

