Dundee’s top-rated nurseries revealed

The top-rated nurseries in Dundee have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s nurseries rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits childcare providers – including nurseries and childminders – across the country grading areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

We take a look at some of the highest-performing nurseries in the city based on their average score during their most recent inspections.

Woodlea Children’s Centre – 6

Scoring “excellent” across the board in the most recent inspection, Woodlea Children’s Centre comes out on top of our list.

Located off Harefield Road, the centre is run by Dundee City Council and has a capacity for a maximum of 144 children at one time.

During the unannounced inspection in January, officials highlighted the excellent setting while noting the “sector-leading” staff team.

A report said: “The environment had been well thought out and planned, to sensitively meet the needs of all children and their families.

“It was evident that children mattered and they had been valued and respected throughout the development of this high-quality learning environment.”

It added: “A passionate and eager team provided consistency for children and families.

“Familiar and consistent staff cared for and supported children throughout their day.”

Stewart Hunter, children, families and communities convener at the council, said: “The inspection report of Woodlea nursery reflects the outstanding work and commitment of the head teacher and staff.

“The whole community connected with the nursery are really proud of the external validation of this sector-leading service.

“We continue to be proud of all early learning and childcare services in the city and work in partnership with staff, families and the wider community to ensure we are all providing the best start for our youngest children.”

Armitstead – 5.5

Located within the Kings Cross Hospital site in Dundee, the Armitstead Child Development Centre is operated by NHS Tayside and claims second spot.

Last inspected in March 2019, the nursery comprises two playrooms, an observation room, toilet and changing facilities and a parent room.

Registered to provide care to a maximum of 15 children up to school age, the centre hosts a variety of child development services and provides a preschool for children with complex disabilities and needs.

During the inspection, several parents said they were happy with the service provided.

One said: “The service is amazing and I wish I had come earlier. Fantastic support from staff who are approachable.’

Another told inspectors: “(It has) excellent, reliable, trusting staff who are friendly.

“My child makes great progress and they celebrate their achievements.”

Several other Dundee nurseries – 5

During the most recent inspections, 14 nurseries in Dundee received the same average grade of five from the Care Inspectorate, receiving no complaints.

Of these, 11 are operated by the local authority while three are privately owned.

Ballumbie Early Years

In Whitfield, Ballumbie Early Years is registered to provide care to a maximum of 118 children between two and 12.

Inspectors found staff to be “nurturing and caring” during their most recent visit in December 2022.

Rowantree Primary School Early Years Service

Following a visit in October 2022, the Care Inspectorate said the management and staff team at Rowantree were “committed to the future development and improvement of this service”.

The report added: “Children were happy, settled and having fun as they played alongside or with friends.”

Jessie Porter Nursery School

Based on the Sidlaw View Primary School campus, Jessie Porter can provide care for 114 children.

The daycare service on Harestane Road is operated by Dundee City Council and features three separate playrooms for different aged children.

Inspectors said Jessie Porter benefited from a “setting that was well furnished, comfortable and homely”.

Fintry Primary School Early Years Centre

Registered to provide care to a maximum of 75 children, this service has two playrooms and a large secure outdoor area.

Parents spoke positively about the nursery during a recent inspection.

One said: “My son always looks happy when I collect him and he loves going to nursery at Fintry Early Years.”

Glebelands Primary School Nursery

During the most recent visit to Glebelands Primary School, inspectors found children were “happy and settled” at the nursery.

The inspection report said: “Staff knew children very well and used this knowledge to ensure children’s individual needs and interests were met daily.

“Information was gathered for each child within their personal plans to support their individual care and needs.”

Menzieshill Nursery School

Last inspected in May this year, Menzieshill Nursery School is registered to provide care to a maximum of 133 children.

The inspection report said: “Children were leading their own play, choosing where to play and choosing which resources to access.

“They made good use of the construction area, moving blocks around and stacking them up high.”

Downfield Early Years Centre

The Care Inspectorate found children at Downfield to be “happy, comfortable and settled” during a visit to the nursery in June 2023.

Inspectors said: “Positive relationships had been developed between staff and children, with strong attachments observed.

“Staff actively listened to the children, getting down to their level and interacting in a calm and sensitive way, promoting children’s self-esteem and confidence.”

Ardler Primary School Nursery

Inspectors said children at Ardler were “happy settled and having fun “when visiting in March 2023.

The report outlined “significant strengths” in the aspects of care provided at Ardler Primary School Nursery which supported “positive outcomes for children”.

Mill Of Mains Primary School Nursery

Last inspected in March 2023, Mill of Mains Primary School Nursery can provide care for up to 34 children from two years old until primary school age.

One parent told inspectors: “The nursery has been exceptional since my daughter started.

“I have complete faith in the quality of care and learning that she receives from all staff.

“The communication with home is excellent and the relationships which staff have built with myself and my family have been fantastic.”

Little Scholars Day Nursery

Little Scholars, based at Panmurefield Village in Broughty Ferry, is run by private company Sword (Nursery) Limited.

During a visit in 2019, inspectors said: “Staff had created a friendly, relaxed and respectful ethos, where children and families were valued and supported.”

The nursery was at the centre of a row with future first minister Humza Yousaf in 2021 when he accused the facility’s bosses of discriminating against one of his children when they were refused a place.

The nursery later accused the Care Inspectorate of issuing a “highly misleading statement” on its findings following a probe into the allegations.

Ninewells Nursery

Provided by Wonderyears, the service is situated on the grounds of Ninewells Hospital.

The most recent Care Inspectorate report said: “Good use was made of the space within the playrooms to allow children to move around and play unhindered either in solo play or group play with friends.

“The youngest children were able to crawl and toddle around the room safely, with appropriately placed furniture supporting them to balance or pull themselves up.”

Dens Road Primary School Nursery

According to the last inspection, Dens Road has a “natural and homely environment” that allows children to develop their imaginations.

It added: “Staff were responsive to children’s needs and interests.

“Warm, calm and respectful interactions were observed, with nurturing attachments supporting children to feel valued and loved.”

Butterflies Nursery School (Kingsway East)

The Kingsway East Butterflies Nursery School provides an early leading and childcare service to a maximum of 66 children at one time.

Owned by Teri Devine, the nursery was graded “very good” across four areas in the latest Care Inspectorate visit.

Inspectors said there was a strong leadership team at the nursery that “valued the improvement of staff skills and knowledge”.

Coldside Nursery

Operated by Dundee City Council, Coldside Nursery was last inspected in May 2023.

Inspectors said: “Children were cared for by an enthusiastic team in a nurturing and welcoming environment.

“Staff knew children well and were responsive to their needs.”

You can compare childcare performance in Dundee and across Scotland using The Courier’s tracker.