Penalty save hero Deniz Mehmet convinced Dunfermline can continue revival

Deniz Mehmet is convinced Dunfermline can build on their recent revival after Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Inverness Caley Thistle.

The stalemate means the Pars are undefeated in their last three games and keep a two-point gap to the Highlanders in second-bottom with a game in hand.

Results elsewhere went against the Fifers, who dropped from sixth spot back to eighth in the Championship table.

But, having picked up a first win in ten games with Friday night’s 3-1 win away to Partick Thistle, Mehmet believes the East End Park men can approach Saturday’s encounter with Ayr United with renewed belief.

Of the 0-0 draw with Inverness, he said: “It was a bit of a battle really, wasn’t it?

“It was a game where we’ve got the point. We’re not entirely happy but I think we need to look at it and think, ‘we could have won it and we could have lost the game as well’.

“So, I think a draw is the fair result for both teams.

“We can look at it and have a positive outlook on things.

Mehmet: ‘DAFC have a better feeling’

“The run we had wasn’t great and we’ve come out of that now with five points from nine.

“It’s definitely a better feeling, knowing you’re getting more points from the games.

“So, hopefully we can build more on that.”

After the visit of Ayr this weekend, Dunfermline host Airdrie next Tuesday in a rearranged fixture.

Then it’s the small matter of a Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers four days later. That is followed by a Friday night meeting with league leaders Dundee United.

Having taken five points from three games in the space of ten days, Mehmet is optimistic they can keep their resurgence going.

He added: “It’s a busy month for us, fixture-wise. But hopefully we’ve managed to hit the form that we need to get us through this time.

“It’s a difficult period, with lots of games coming. So, we’re going to need everyone in the squad to be putting a shift in – and I’m sure they will.”

The Dunfermline goalkeeper was key to Tuesday night’s point against Inverness, saving a first-half penalty from Billy Mckay.

Guesswork for penalty save

It helped earn a first clean sheet for the Pars in five games and just a third in the league all season.

Mehmet set a new club record for shut-outs last term, keeping 24 across the campaign, and is now hopeful for a few more this term.

Speaking of the penalty save, he told Pars TV: “You just look at the player and sort of just try to read them and guess where they’re going to go.

“I went to my left and thankfully he went the same way as me, and I managed to get my hand to it and get it away.”

He added: “It [a clean sheet] is definitely something we’ve not had too many of this season, in comparison to last season.

“This season, I think we would have liked to have had more than we have.

“Defensively, we looked quite solid enough and dealt with everything they threw at us.

“So, hopefully we can get some more and then you’re guaranteed a point, at least.

“It’s definitely something to build on.”