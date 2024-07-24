Donaldson family plea as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for third parole date

The family of murder victim Steven Donaldson has pleaded with the parole board to make a decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass as she goes before them for the third time on Friday.

The Donaldsons have been forced to wait on the outcome of Glass’ fate twice this year already – only to be left in limbo when The Parole Board for Scotland failed to reach a decision both times citing a “lack of information”.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s hearing, a spokesperson for the Donaldsons told The Courier: “We need a decision this time.”

‘Twice already we have prepared ourselves for a decision and twice it hasn’t come’

“Twice already we have built ourselves up to learn what the outcome will be,” said the family.

“Twice already we have prepared ourselves for the worst news that she will be released after serving only five years.

“And twice already no decision has been reached leaving us in limbo.

“This time around we need a decision – we need to know if she is going to be freed and if so what, if any, conditions will be imposed regarding that release.”

The Donaldsons say the wait since the first parole hearing in February has been a long and difficult one for them.

They had hoped they would finally know the outcome of a second hearing in May but no decision was reached on that occasion too.

The spokesperson said: “We remain very firmly of the opinion that Glass should serve the full 10 years of the sentence handed to her by the judge in court.

“She needs to serve 10 years and we are hopeful the decision made by the parole board this time reflects the severity of the crime she committed.

“We remain firmly of the view that she should not be released.”

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are sentenced to more than four years – but not on life restrictions – are automatically eligible for parole consideration halfway through their sentence.

The Courier and Steven’s family have been campaigning for Glass to remain in prison as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform.

Hearing on eve of memorial motorbike ride

The hearing is being held to decide if Glass can be released from prison after serving only half her 10-year-sentence for the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

The date for the new hearing is the day before a memorial motorbike ride in honour of Steven.

The convoy will travel from his home town of Arbroath to her home town of Kirriemuir

If the panel decided to release Glass, she would likely leave prison on the same day as the memorial.

The family spokesperson added: “Friday’s hearing is particularly difficult for us, coming as it does on the eve of the memorial ride out for Steven which we will be joining, going all the way to Kinnordy.

“We continue to face the possibility of remembering Steven on July 27 knowing that Tasmin was granted parole the day before.”

Months of indecision from parole board

The case first went before the parole board in February this year, where the panel deferred the decision for an oral hearing.

It took a further two months for the Donaldson family to be notified of when the hearing would take place, leaving Steven’s loved ones in limbo.

When the hearing did occur on May 29, the panel again deferred the decision due to a lack of information.

The ongoing indecision from the parole board and the timing of the latest hearing was highlighted to First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood.

Mr Swinney committed to looking at how victims are treated within the parole system – one of The Courier’s main campaign points.