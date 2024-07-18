Drone called in to find nine sheep still missing in Angus after 24-hour search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drone called in to find nine sheep still missing in Angus after 24-hour search

"We'd also be really grateful for any help that anyone can give us."

By Lindsey Hamilton
missing sheep angus
Maddie with Fleur, and the group being herded home before they spooked. Image: Maddie Cairns

An Angus sheep breeder has called on the services of a drone as she becomes increasingly worried about her pedigree ewes that have escaped from a field at her home.

Sixteen of Maddie Cairns pedigree Shetland ewes went walkabout from their field at her home at Hayton between Glamis and Forfar overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

They managed to squeeze through a hole in the fence uncovered as they ate some overgrown grass.

Several hours later Maddie tracked the runaways at a pea field two miles away.

Along with help, including from her sheep dog Max, Maddie began to herd her sheep home.

Sheep were spooked by a car on Angus road

She was almost there when a passing car spooked the sheep and they took off again – this time ending up in a rape seed field.

Maddie, 21, and her helpers tried several more times to round the flock up but she said that by that time they were very anxious and flighty and kept taking off.

Eventually she managed to return seven to a new field at her home but sadly nine remain on the loose.

missing sheep Angus
Home bred ewe Frigg who is still missing. Image: Maddie Cairns

She said: “I’’m very anxious. It’s really hard not thinking about the worst-case scenario.

“We nearly had them all back when a car came past and that was it.

“We collected them a few times after that spook but they were so on edge and flighty trying to walk them anywhere.

“It was extremely stressful and difficult and nine are still missing.

Drone to be sent up to look for missing ewes

“I’m hoping they are just hunkered down in a field – they are small and difficult to spot but we have been out looking again and planning to use a drone to try to spot them.

“We had hoped to get it out last night but it was too dark before we got it charged up.

“We’d also be really grateful for any help that anyone can give us.”

missing sheep Angus
Shetland ewe Emmy who is still missing along with her one-year-old daughter Evie. Image: Maddie Cairns

Maddie said that several of the ewes are pets and very friendly, including one, Emmy, who is still missing with her one-year-old daughter Evie.

She said: “They are very petted and this is completely out of character for them.

“The ones we got back are okay and in a new field chilling out so hopefully we will be able to find the others and return them home very soon.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A design images of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe
Developer slashes Forfar housing bid from 50 affordable homes to 8 luxury properties
Progress at Guthrie Port roundabout in A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath's £14m active travel project
11
Former naval officer Alex Coull who lives in Montrose, says information was removed to avoid arguments.
Scottish Government accused of withholding important information from report on Montrose coastal erosion
2
Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?
The duckling found with a hook lodged in its mouth at Keptie Pond in Arbroath.
Council slams fishing at Arbroath's Keptie Pond after duckling found with hook lodged in…
Angus missing sheep
Baaa-d day for Angus breeder as 16 sheep go on a two-mile wander
Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie outside the shop which could no be converted into flats. Image: Ron Cathro
World's best pie shop could be turned into Angus flats
Does part of the Montrose erosion solution lie at the port entrance? Image: Montrose Port Authority
Can sand from mouth of the River South Esk help save Montrose from the…
7
Gerard Hall sits on a prominent site in Monifieth. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Go ahead for house conversion of 142-year-old Monifieth church hall
Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell replicate the 1974 shot at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Supplied
Angus brothers re-create steam engine picture 50 years on at Glamis Extravaganza

Conversation