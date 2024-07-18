Drone called in to find nine sheep still missing in Angus after 24-hour search

An Angus sheep breeder has called on the services of a drone as she becomes increasingly worried about her pedigree ewes that have escaped from a field at her home.

Sixteen of Maddie Cairns pedigree Shetland ewes went walkabout from their field at her home at Hayton between Glamis and Forfar overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

They managed to squeeze through a hole in the fence uncovered as they ate some overgrown grass.

Several hours later Maddie tracked the runaways at a pea field two miles away.

Along with help, including from her sheep dog Max, Maddie began to herd her sheep home.

Sheep were spooked by a car on Angus road

She was almost there when a passing car spooked the sheep and they took off again – this time ending up in a rape seed field.

Maddie, 21, and her helpers tried several more times to round the flock up but she said that by that time they were very anxious and flighty and kept taking off.

Eventually she managed to return seven to a new field at her home but sadly nine remain on the loose.

She said: “I’’m very anxious. It’s really hard not thinking about the worst-case scenario.

“We nearly had them all back when a car came past and that was it.

“We collected them a few times after that spook but they were so on edge and flighty trying to walk them anywhere.

“It was extremely stressful and difficult and nine are still missing.

Drone to be sent up to look for missing ewes

“I’m hoping they are just hunkered down in a field – they are small and difficult to spot but we have been out looking again and planning to use a drone to try to spot them.

“We had hoped to get it out last night but it was too dark before we got it charged up.

“We’d also be really grateful for any help that anyone can give us.”

Maddie said that several of the ewes are pets and very friendly, including one, Emmy, who is still missing with her one-year-old daughter Evie.

She said: “They are very petted and this is completely out of character for them.

“The ones we got back are okay and in a new field chilling out so hopefully we will be able to find the others and return them home very soon.”