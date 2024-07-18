Former Dundee Bank of Scotland branch hits the market

A former Dundee Bank of Scotland branch which shut last year amid a round of nationwide closures has been put up for sale.

The Fairmuir branch on Clepington Road closed it doors for good in November despite calls for the bank to reverse its decision.

It was one of 26 branches across the UK shuttered by Bank of Scotland.

At the time it was said the branch had experienced a 62% drop in personal customers using the facility over the previous five years.

Closure branded ‘outrages’

Business customers were also said to have dropped by 68% during the same period.

The bank’s decision, however, was branded “outrageous” by councillor Helen Wright, who added the closure would negatively impact the local community.

Eight months on for the closure, the former bank building has been put on the market.

Listed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, its described as being “1,432 square feet of retail space arranged on the ground floor”.

The advertisement also said the premises – built in 1980 – has potential to be split into two units, subject to planning permission.

Rental offers of more than £14,000 are being encouraged.

Banks closing across Dundee

Dundee has been hit by a series of bank branch closures in recent years amid the rise of online banking

In November – the same month the Fairmuir Bank of Scotland branch shut – the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Broughty Ferry also closed, despite a fierce campaign to save it.

RBS similarly blamed falling footfall for its decision, saying there had been a “significant” drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers.

And in April, it was announced the Kingsway Circus RBS bank on Strathmartine Road would also close later this year.

It’s one of 18 locations across Scotland that will be shutting.