Fife councillor ‘mocked over accent’ during debates

A Fife councillor claims she has been mocked for her accent during debates in the council chamber.

Dunfermline member Aude Boubaker-Calder, who is Belgian, says other councillors have made fun of her delivery as she made speeches.

The Liberal Democrat councillor called out the behaviour as she raised a motion calling for an end to bullying, misogyny and discrimination.

She said all Fife Council staff and elected members should feel safe to express opinions without fear of harassment or discrimination.

Ms Boubaker-Calder said women are under-represented at all levels of politics.

And she blamed it partly on the disrespectful behaviour of others.

“I consider myself a survivor of this behaviour,” she said.

“I was spoken to disrespectfully by some individuals, not only here but also outside.”

‘Enough is enough’

The Fife councillor added: “I have been mocked for my speeches – in my delivery and my accent in this chamber.

“I’m a strong and vocal woman, holding to my values and speaking loudly about the needs and expectations of my constituents.

“Well, that’s upsetting to those who are just there for the power, not the people.”

She said the incidents were not isolated but were symptomatic of a deeper, widespread issue across the UK.

“Today, I say enough is enough,” she said.

“I want to call out this behaviour and urge you to put an end to it once and for all.”

Cross-party support for motion with claim ‘public would not be impressed’

Ms Boubaker-Calder’s motion called on Fife Council to promote a culture of respect, inclusivity and accountability.

“While I know this is a part of political banter, I want to be clear that poor behaviour and personal attacks are never acceptable,” she said.

Her motion received cross-party support with Labour’s Jan Wincott acting as seconder.

Mrs Wincott said: “Members of the public watching on the live stream may not hear exactly what’s said in this chamber at times because the microphones don’t always pick it up.

“If they could hear, I don’t think they would be impressed.”

SNP councillor Sarah Neal and Conservative group leader Kathleen Leslie also backed the motion.

However, both both made it clear they feel welcome and supported in the council chamber.

‘Robust debate must not be stifled’

Both also pointed out robust political debate must be able to continue.

Ms Neal said: “We are community leaders and must demonstrate we can debate difficult issues with respect.”

And Ms Leslie added: “We all need to be mindful of how we speak to each other.

“I would certainly not ever want to see robust debate, providing it’s not personal, being stifled.

“But what’s been spoken about in here, I can’t say I’ve ever experienced as a councillor.

“I don’t feel there’s a toxic culture here within the council.”