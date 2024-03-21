Fife councillor ‘mocked over accent’ during debates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife councillor ‘mocked over accent’ during debates

Dunfermline member Aude Boubaker-Calder called for an end to bullying and misogyny at Fife Council.

By Claire Warrender
Aude Boubaker-Calder.
Aude Boubaker-Calder.

A Fife councillor claims she has been mocked for her accent during debates in the council chamber.

Dunfermline member Aude Boubaker-Calder, who is Belgian, says other councillors have made fun of her delivery as she made speeches.

The Liberal Democrat councillor called out the behaviour as she raised a motion calling for an end to bullying, misogyny and discrimination.

Fife councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder says she has been mocked.
Fife councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder says she has been mocked.

She said all Fife Council staff and elected members should feel safe to express opinions without fear of harassment or discrimination.

Ms Boubaker-Calder said women are under-represented at all levels of politics.

And she blamed it partly on the disrespectful behaviour of others.

“I consider myself a survivor of this behaviour,” she said.

“I was spoken to disrespectfully by some individuals, not only here but also outside.”

‘Enough is enough’

The Fife councillor added: “I have been mocked for my speeches – in my delivery and my accent in this chamber.

“I’m a strong and vocal woman, holding to my values and speaking loudly about the needs and expectations of my constituents.

“Well, that’s upsetting to those who are just there for the power, not the people.”

She said the incidents were not isolated but were symptomatic of a deeper, widespread issue across the UK.

“Today, I say enough is enough,” she said.

“I want to call out this behaviour and urge you to put an end to it once and for all.”

Cross-party support for motion with claim ‘public would not be impressed’

Ms Boubaker-Calder’s motion called on Fife Council to promote a culture of respect, inclusivity and accountability.

“While I know this is a part of political banter, I want to be clear that poor behaviour and personal attacks are never acceptable,” she said.

Sarah Neal
Councillor Sarah Neal feels welcome and supported at Fife Council. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Her motion received cross-party support with Labour’s Jan Wincott acting as seconder.

Mrs Wincott said: “Members of the public watching on the live stream may not hear exactly what’s said in this chamber at times because the microphones don’t always pick it up.

“If they could hear, I don’t think they would be impressed.”

SNP councillor Sarah Neal and Conservative group leader Kathleen Leslie also backed the motion.

However, both both made it clear they feel welcome and supported in the council chamber.

‘Robust debate must not be stifled’

Both also pointed out robust political debate must be able to continue.

Ms Neal said: “We are community leaders and must demonstrate we can debate difficult issues with respect.”

And Ms Leslie added: “We all need to be mindful of how we speak to each other.

“I would certainly not ever want to see robust debate, providing it’s not personal, being stifled.

“But what’s been spoken about in here, I can’t say I’ve ever experienced as a councillor.

“I don’t feel there’s a toxic culture here within the council.”

Conversation