Nicola Sturgeon: Sexism put women off standing for council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: Sexism put women off standing for council elections

Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP found it more difficult than at any previous election to convince women to stand as candidates due to toxic misogyny on social media.
By Justin Bowie
May 2 2022, 10.20am Updated: May 2 2022, 1.35pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP found it more difficult than at any previous election to convince women to stand as candidates due to toxic misogyny on social media.

The first minister spoke days after it emerged Tory MP Neil Parish had watched pornography in the House of Commons.

A shocking 56 Westminster MPs are meanwhile facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

Ms Sturgeon said politics is not a “safe space” for women since members of the public can send them horrific abuse online with ease.

The SNP leader said she finds sexism and misogyny worse in politics today than when she first started out decades ago.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t think there’s a woman alive in any walk of life who will not have experienced somewhere on the spectrum of misogyny and sexism.

‘Societal problem’

“It’s a societal problem but there’s no doubt it can be worse in politics and in public life. In some ways I think it is worse today than it was when I was a woman starting out in politics.

“Women have been getting reduced to their body parts for as long as I can remember.

“Social media gives direct access in a way that didn’t exist when I was much younger.”

She added: “For somebody like me you become a bit inured to it. I see it much more starkly through the eyes of younger women.

“My party – and I think it will be the same for other parties – have found it more difficult than at any election that I can remember to encourage and persuade women to come forward, because there is a sense that politics is not a safe space.”

The first minister insisted yesterday she would not “shy away” from dealing with sexual harassment within her own party.

Several major parties including the SNP have been forced to address claims of misconduct within their ranks.

The SNP’s Patrick Grady is being investigated over allegations he groped two male researchers, while MP Patricia Gibson has been accused of making inappropriate remarks to a male staff member.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier