Man assaulted in Carnoustie as police launch appeal

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in Carnoustie.

It follows an altercation between two motorists on Arbroath Road leading to East Row in the Angus town around 7.50am on Tuesday.

A male diver of a VW Crafter van approached another male in his car and the incident took place.

The force are looking for witnesses to come forward.

PC Campbell of Police Scotland Tayside said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to please contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number CR/0099396/24.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers.