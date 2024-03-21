Man assaulted in Carnoustie as police launch appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man assaulted in Carnoustie as police launch appeal

Officers are looking for witnesses.

By Andrew Robson
Arbroath Road in Carnoustie.
Arbroath Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in Carnoustie.

It follows an altercation between two motorists on Arbroath Road leading to East Row in the Angus town around 7.50am on Tuesday.

A male diver of a VW Crafter van approached another male in his car and the incident took place.

The force are looking for witnesses to come forward.

PC Campbell of Police Scotland Tayside said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to please contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number CR/0099396/24.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close.
Readers react as Kirriemuir considers axeing link to Jacobite 'monster' Cumberland
3
Pylons campaigner Vince Taylor lives near Forfar. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Value of Angus properties in path of 'super-pylons' could drop £1m per mile
Montrose lifeboats (right) joined the weekend farewell to Arbroath RNLB Inchcape.
Montrose lifeboat crew ready to Rock the Boat for 200 years of RNLI
Survivors of Fornethy House abuse in parliament. From left to right, Kelle Fox, Carol Robertson, Lynne Sheerin, Marion Reed. Image: DC Thomson.
Fornethy abuse survivors react to 'utterly shocking' Shona Robison compensation snub
2
Cameron Rae.
Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Careless driver Muzafar Chaudhry at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Marketing director drove past police into closed A90 after bus fire
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
Robert McPhee. Image: Facebook
Arbroath 'one-person crime wave' brought trains to standstill, raided Pleasureland and stole from homes
Images appearing to show the interior of the old pool were posted online. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook
Police say abandoned Forfar pool emptied of cannabis farm investigation material
A Court of Session ruling has gone against farmer Guthrie Batchelor's crematorium plan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Duntrune crematorium: Campaigner defeats Angus Council in Court of Session battle
2