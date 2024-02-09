Raith Rovers looking at introducing singing section for crunch clash with Dundee United after fan survey

Raith Rovers are looking at introducing a dedicated ‘singing section’ at Stark’s Park for next week’s crunch clash with Dundee United.

The move would be a repeat of the one at the recent SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Airdrie.

It was suggested in a message from directors to fans before the cup defeat that ‘it’s fairly apparent that the atmosphere at home games is far flatter than it is away’.

The decision was made to trial a designated area at the front of the Penman Stand against the Diamonds following communication with supporters’ groups.

That led to a survey of fans who had attended the 1-0 loss as club bosses continue to assess ways of ‘enhancing the match-day experience’.

The results show that 87 per cent deemed the experiment a ‘success’, although 63 per cent of those agreed there is ‘still room to improve’.

The poll also found that 85 per cent thought the atmosphere had been better than in the previous game against Inverness Caley Thistle, which resulted in a 3-2 loss in the league.

In addition, 87 per cent voted in favour of a singing section being in place for the visit of United in the Championship next Friday.

It is understood the club are now trying to overcome ‘hurdles’ in a bid to introduce a dedicated area in time for the eagerly-anticipated top-of-the-table encounter with the league leaders.

Continue to engage

Addressing the survey, a statement said: “While there are points to address moving forward, we’re pleased with the positive and open-minded response.

“After seeing how many supporters are in favour of it, we will now assess another trial for the Dundee Utd match.

“We’ll continue to engage with fans as we move forward.”

Raith also surveyed supporters to gauge their views on selling tickets to United in the section of the ‘Railway Stand’ closest to the away end.

Fans had backed the step for the meeting of the teams back in October and have again endorsed the move, which will be worth a sizeable four-figure sum for Rovers.