Raith Rovers looking at introducing singing section for crunch clash with Dundee United after fan survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers looking at introducing singing section for crunch clash with Dundee United after fan survey

The Stark's Park outfit canvassed opinions of supporters after recent trial against Airdrie

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers supporters in the Penman Stand.
Raith Rovers supporters in the Penman Stand. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are looking at introducing a dedicated ‘singing section’ at Stark’s Park for next week’s crunch clash with Dundee United.

The move would be a repeat of the one at the recent SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Airdrie.

It was suggested in a message from directors to fans before the cup defeat that ‘it’s fairly apparent that the atmosphere at home games is far flatter than it is away’.

The decision was made to trial a designated area at the front of the Penman Stand against the Diamonds following communication with supporters’ groups.

Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin for the ball.
Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin (left) battles with Dundee United’s Declan Glass during October’s draw between the teams at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS.

That led to a survey of fans who had attended the 1-0 loss as club bosses continue to assess ways of ‘enhancing the match-day experience’.

The results show that 87 per cent deemed the experiment a ‘success’, although 63 per cent of those agreed there is ‘still room to improve’.

The poll also found that 85 per cent thought the atmosphere had been better than in the previous game against Inverness Caley Thistle, which resulted in a 3-2 loss in the league.

In addition, 87 per cent voted in favour of a singing section being in place for the visit of United in the Championship next Friday.

It is understood the club are now trying to overcome ‘hurdles’ in a bid to introduce a dedicated area in time for the eagerly-anticipated top-of-the-table encounter with the league leaders.

Continue to engage

Addressing the survey, a statement said: “While there are points to address moving forward, we’re pleased with the positive and open-minded response.

“After seeing how many supporters are in favour of it, we will now assess another trial for the Dundee Utd match.

“We’ll continue to engage with fans as we move forward.”

Raith also surveyed supporters to gauge their views on selling tickets to United in the section of the ‘Railway Stand’ closest to the away end.

Fans had backed the step for the meeting of the teams back in October and have again endorsed the move, which will be worth a sizeable four-figure sum for Rovers.