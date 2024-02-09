Fife Police in raid on St Andrews house as ambulance workers called to scene Officers were seen entering a property on Langlands Road. By Ellidh Aitken & Laura Devlin February 9 2024, 11:44am February 9 2024, 11:44am Share Police in raid on St Andrews house as ambulance workers called to scene Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4891203/police-raid-langlands-road-st-andrews/ Copy Link Police and ambulance units on Langlands Road, St Andrews. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson Police have carried out a raid on a house in St Andrews – with ambulance workers also called to the scene. Officers with a warrant went to a property on Langlands Road on Friday morning. Three police vans, one police car and an ambulance incident response unit were seen on the street near St Andrews United FC’s ground. One neighbour said he saw officers in forensic suits enter the property. Several police units are on the street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson Another local said it is “not unusual” to see police in the area but did not hear anything on Friday morning. The nature of the raid has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance in Langlands Road, St Andrews to execute a warrant. “There is no risk to the wider public.” More from The Courier Inside £1.25m St Andrews home in ‘one of town’s most desirable addresses’ Armed police raid addresses in Newcastle in search for Abdul Ezedi Peaceful protest planned against Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar plans Edinburgh Woollen Mill in plans to return to St Andrews after Superdry shop closure