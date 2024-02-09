Police in raid on St Andrews house as ambulance workers called to scene

Police have carried out a raid on a house in St Andrews – with ambulance workers also called to the scene.

Officers with a warrant went to a property on Langlands Road on Friday morning.

Three police vans, one police car and an ambulance incident response unit were seen on the street near St Andrews United FC’s ground.

One neighbour said he saw officers in forensic suits enter the property.

Another local said it is “not unusual” to see police in the area but did not hear anything on Friday morning.

The nature of the raid has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance in Langlands Road, St Andrews to execute a warrant.

“There is no risk to the wider public.”