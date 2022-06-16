Dundee and Angus College unveils details of job and course cuts amid £1.5m budget shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Angus College unveils details of job and course cuts amid £1.5m budget shortfall

By Alasdair Clark
June 16 2022, 11.43am Updated: June 16 2022, 2.00pm
Dundee and Angus College's Kingsway campus.

Full details have emerged of plans to cut jobs and courses at Dundee and Angus College as the institution battles to make up a £1.5 million budget shortfall.

Bosses previously unveiled proposals to completely scrap the provision of land-based courses like horticulture, in order to save money.

It came as principal Simon Hewitt warned “radical” decisions had to be made after funding cuts from the Scottish Government.

But revised proposals published to staff on Monday suggest a small number of those courses could continue.

College principal Simon Hewitt.

A document circulated to staff, and seen by The Courier, says “significant feedback” has been received on plans to scrap these courses.

While recognising the programmes have suffered from low recruitment, the college says there are concerns that once lost, land-based subjects may never return to Dundee and Angus College.

In light of this, the document says, a scaled back programme of agriculture and estates skills courses will be offered.

The ending of other courses in this area will save the college more than £200,000.

Prince’s Trust courses could be scrapped

Meanwhile, other savings proposals include plans to scrap the college’s Prince’s Trust courses.

The document, titled “future opportunities and financial challenges”, says: “Despite the high number of inactive young people in the region there are difficulties recruiting and engaging young people in the Prince’s Trust programmes that we offer.

“This has resulted in cancelled courses.”

It adds: “Given the fixed costs attached to this provision it is felt that this can no longer be sustained and as such it is proposed that Prince’s Trust activity is discontinued.”

Three full-time staff jobs connected to the course will be cut, saving £112,000 – but those affected will be offered alternatives such as redeployment.

Plan for no compulsory redundancies

Another £397,000 in savings are also expected to be made through the college’s voluntary severance scheme, with 22 applications received so far.

The paper adds that its the college’s “strong desire” to avoid any compulsory redundancies.

The proposals would achieve savings of £644,000, less than half of the £1.5m required.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes with Simon Hewitt

But Mr Hewitt has warned that further cuts could be required because of the current funding model for colleges.

He said the system was “absolute shambles”, with managers unable to plan effectively due to budgets being set on a yearly basis.

Consultation on the proposals is open until June 20, with the outcomes to be finalised in August.

Last few weeks ‘most difficult’ in college’s history

Mr Hewitt says the last few weeks have been some of the most difficult in the history of the college.

He said: “The scale of the cuts has required immediate and significant action to ensure that we continue to thrive and be successful, and that has meant some stark and unpalatable decisions.

We are under no illusions that this is an exceptionally difficult time for the college”

“We are exceptionally grateful to all staff, students and wider stakeholders who have engaged with the consultation process so far and would like to personally thank everyone who got in touch and, in some cases, brought strong alternative suggestions to the table to help us bridge this significant funding gap.

“We are under no illusions that this is an exceptionally difficult time for the college, especially those directly affected.

“We are working hard to ensure these individuals and teams are supported while we work through the next steps, whilst also managing the process as fairly and promptly as possible with minimum disruption to the college as a whole.”

