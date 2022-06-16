St Johnstone ‘set to sign’ Aberdeen legend Andrew Considine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone ‘set to sign’ Aberdeen legend Andrew Considine

By Scott Lorimer
June 16 2022, 11.50am Updated: June 16 2022, 3.10pm
Andy Considine could be St Johnstone-bound.
St Johnstone look set to swoop for Aberdeen hero Andrew Considine, according to reports.

The Dons legend ended his 18-year spell at Pittodrie at the end of the season.

Now a free agent, the 35-year-old could be Callum Davidson’s first signing of the summer as he looks to bolster his defence.

Considine departed Aberdeen after failing to agree a new contract with boss Jim Goodwin.

Andrew Considine in action against St Johnstone previously.
He made 571 for the Dons earning hero status with the Granite City faithful.

According to the Herald, Saints are close to sealing the deal. However that could pave the way for Jamie McCart to exit McDiarmid Park.

The cup double winner has is out of contract but was offered a new deal with the Perth side.

Importance of recruitment

The 24-year-old, along with Zander Clark and Callum Hendry, are all still to decide on their next move.

Speaking previously, the Saints boss stressed the importance of getting the right players in the close-season.

“It’s very important we get our recruitment right this summer,” Davidson told the Courier.

“We are looking for quality to bring in to make sure we have a better season next year.

“Bringing in that quality – players who are ready to go straight into the team – is what we’re looking for.”

St Johnstone return to for preseason training on Wednesday June 22 ahead of the new season.

