St Johnstone ‘set to sign’ Aberdeen legend Andrew Considine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone look set to swoop for Aberdeen hero Andrew Considine, according to reports.

The Dons legend ended his 18-year spell at Pittodrie at the end of the season.

Now a free agent, the 35-year-old could be Callum Davidson’s first signing of the summer as he looks to bolster his defence.

Considine departed Aberdeen after failing to agree a new contract with boss Jim Goodwin.

He made 571 for the Dons earning hero status with the Granite City faithful.

According to the Herald, Saints are close to sealing the deal. However that could pave the way for Jamie McCart to exit McDiarmid Park.

The cup double winner has is out of contract but was offered a new deal with the Perth side.

Importance of recruitment

The 24-year-old, along with Zander Clark and Callum Hendry, are all still to decide on their next move.

Speaking previously, the Saints boss stressed the importance of getting the right players in the close-season.

“It’s very important we get our recruitment right this summer,” Davidson told the Courier.

“We are looking for quality to bring in to make sure we have a better season next year.

“Bringing in that quality – players who are ready to go straight into the team – is what we’re looking for.”

St Johnstone return to for preseason training on Wednesday June 22 ahead of the new season.