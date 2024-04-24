Ross Matthews richly deserves testimonial tribute, says Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Matthews richly deserves testimonial tribute, says Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray

The Stark's Park midfielder has battled back from injury this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews raises two clenched fists and shouts.
Ross Matthews has now been at Raith Rovers for 11 years. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray believes Raith Rovers stalwart Ross Matthews richly deserves the testimonial he has been awarded.

And he insists it is reward for displaying both mental and physical toughness to overcome what he feared was a career-threatening injury.

Murray has revealed it looked ‘touch and go’ whether Matthews would ever play for Raith again when he went through the worst of 14 months on the sidelines.

Raith Rovers' Ross Matthews puts in a strong tackle to win the ball from Arbroath's David Gold.
Ross Matthews made his first start for Raith Rovers in nearly two years against Arbroath in March. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

A problematic foot problem plagued the midfielder until a second operation finally helped resolve it.

On his return last summer, an associated ankle ligament injury ensured he made just six first-team appearances between April 2022 and January this year.

But the 28-year-old made his 14th appearance in a little over three months in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

And he is expected to play a key role in the coming weeks as Rovers seek to go into the promotion play-offs in peak condition.

“I’m delighted to see Ross rewarded with a testimonial this year,” said Murray of a player who has now made 283 appearances for his only senior club.

Murray: ‘It was touch and go for a while’

“And I’m really delighted to get Ross back playing for Raith Rovers as well.

“I felt that was touch and go for a while, whether we would see Ross playing again.

“And I don’t mean this in a bad way, or in any way disrespecting the guy, but he’s surpassed what I expected from him this season.

“Because I just wanted to get him back fit and training again, first and foremost, and get him back playing football.

“So, for him to come in and play in some really big games for us, and play really well in the games, is fantastic.

A head and shoulders shot of a young Ross Matthews in action for Raith Rovers.
A young Ross Matthews in action for Raith Rovers in season 2015-16.

“He’s a really good player and he’s battled hard.

“And he’s shown everyone how strong he is, mentally and physically.

“To have been at the club for more than ten years, he fully deserves this testimonial, in my opinion.”

After making his comeback in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline on January 2, Matthews was eased back into action before a first start in almost two years against Arbroath last month.

New deal for Matthews?

Returning to full fitness can only be a help in trying to convince Raith he deserves a new deal when his current agreement expires at the end of the season.

But the former club captain is in the same boat as a few others in having to wait as contract talks are placed on the back-burner amidst the play-off push.

“We’re quite quiet on all these things at the moment, to be honest,” added Murray.

“We’re just focusing on the end of the season and then the play-offs.”

  • Ross Matthews’ Golf Day will take place on Sunday, June 30, at Dunnikier Park Golf Club. More details from rossmatthewstestimonial@gmail.com.

More from Football

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards stretches as he warms up before a game.
Dunfermline will get 'right price' if Josh Edwards leaves this summer as English League…
Montrose director Peter Davidson, has been appointed to the SPFL board. Image: SNS.
Montrose director Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories
Raith manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter in discussion.
Raith Rovers to take no fitness risks as they aim to peak for promotion…
Dundee United's Louis Moult.
5 milestones Dundee United can hit during Championship title victory lap
Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton holds out his right arm and shouts instructions.
Dunfermline boss James McPake makes head injury call after Chris Hamilton's 'worrying' concussion
Dundee United Tony Watt is surrounded by fans.
Premiership a 'better place' with Dundee United as Jim Goodwin outlines major summer recruitment…
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro…
Jim McLean stands on the picth at Tannadice Park with an empty stand behind him
Why did Jim McLean not want Dundee United to compete in Europe?
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein welcomes St Johnstone ticket deal and is determined to reward Perth fans…