Ross Matthews richly deserves testimonial tribute, says Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray

Ian Murray believes Raith Rovers stalwart Ross Matthews richly deserves the testimonial he has been awarded.

And he insists it is reward for displaying both mental and physical toughness to overcome what he feared was a career-threatening injury.

Murray has revealed it looked ‘touch and go’ whether Matthews would ever play for Raith again when he went through the worst of 14 months on the sidelines.

A problematic foot problem plagued the midfielder until a second operation finally helped resolve it.

On his return last summer, an associated ankle ligament injury ensured he made just six first-team appearances between April 2022 and January this year.

But the 28-year-old made his 14th appearance in a little over three months in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

And he is expected to play a key role in the coming weeks as Rovers seek to go into the promotion play-offs in peak condition.

“I’m delighted to see Ross rewarded with a testimonial this year,” said Murray of a player who has now made 283 appearances for his only senior club.

Murray: ‘It was touch and go for a while’

“And I’m really delighted to get Ross back playing for Raith Rovers as well.

“I felt that was touch and go for a while, whether we would see Ross playing again.

“And I don’t mean this in a bad way, or in any way disrespecting the guy, but he’s surpassed what I expected from him this season.

“Because I just wanted to get him back fit and training again, first and foremost, and get him back playing football.

“So, for him to come in and play in some really big games for us, and play really well in the games, is fantastic.

“He’s a really good player and he’s battled hard.

“And he’s shown everyone how strong he is, mentally and physically.

“To have been at the club for more than ten years, he fully deserves this testimonial, in my opinion.”

After making his comeback in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline on January 2, Matthews was eased back into action before a first start in almost two years against Arbroath last month.

New deal for Matthews?

Returning to full fitness can only be a help in trying to convince Raith he deserves a new deal when his current agreement expires at the end of the season.

But the former club captain is in the same boat as a few others in having to wait as contract talks are placed on the back-burner amidst the play-off push.

“We’re quite quiet on all these things at the moment, to be honest,” added Murray.

“We’re just focusing on the end of the season and then the play-offs.”