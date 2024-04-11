Ian Murray makes Raith Rovers appeal for Championship run-in as club announces testimonial for popular midfielder

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers must rediscover their ‘quality’ during the Championship run-in as they seek to keep their promotion hopes alive.

But he is adamant the players still deserve ‘humungous credit’ for their achievements so far this season.

The Stark’s Park side remain four points adrift of Dundee United at the top of the Championship following Tuesday’s costly 3-1 defeat at home to Airdrie.

It was a game the Kirkcaldy outfit targeted as their chance to put pressure on the Tangerines in the title race.

Instead, Murray struck a ‘realistic’ note after the full-time whistle. He freely admits it now looks likely his team is headed for the play-offs.

That is not to say Rovers have given up on overhauling United at the summit in the remaining four matches.

However, Murray has called for one last push in the regular season – and in the play-offs if that is where Raith end up.

“It’s been like this all season – ifs, buts and maybes,” he said of the permutations ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

“The way I see it and say to the players and everyone else around the club, now we know what needs to be done.

‘Reality of it all’

“Regardless of what way you look at it, automatic promotion or play-off promotion, we’re four games away still.

“That’s the reality of it all.

“The players are obviously really disappointed not to win the game on Tuesday. As are we, and the supporters will be as well.

“But they also deserve a humungous amount of credit for where they are.

“To be 11 points clear in second place, the first time the club has been here in years, means we have to keep a sense of perspective on everything.

“Disappointment? One hundred per cent, we can’t hide from that. That’s football, everyone experiences that through the season.

“So, we move on, we have to.

“We have to really find our energy and we have to find a little bit better quality as well.

“We can’t hide from that, our quality has dropped a little bit.”

Ross Matthews’ testimonial

Meanwhile, Raith have announced that midfielder Ross Matthews has been awarded with a testimonial year.

The 28-year-old will follow team-mate Lewis Vaughan in having his loyalty to Rovers rewarded.

Out of contract this summer as things stand, Matthews joined Raith as a youngster in 2012. He went on to make his first-team debut for the club in December 2013.

He has since gone on to make 282 appearances for the club to place him 31st in the all-time Raith appearance list.

The fans’ favourite has celebrated a League One title and two Challenge Cup successes in his time with Rovers.

A statement read: “On behalf of the Ross Matthews Testimonial Committee, we are delighted to announce that, after 11 years as a professional Rovers player, Ross Matthews will celebrate a testimonial this year.

“The testimonial will consist of three events, a golf day, a match and a brunch.

“The committee is now working hard behind the scenes to organise these events. We will release more information as each aspect gets sorted.”