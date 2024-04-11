Ian Murray makes Raith Rovers appeal for Championship run-in as club announces testimonial for popular midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray makes Raith Rovers appeal for Championship run-in as club announces testimonial for popular midfielder

Ross Matthews is now in his 11th season as a first-team player with the Stark's Park outfit.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray throws out his hands and puffs out his cheeks.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers must rediscover their ‘quality’ during the Championship run-in as they seek to keep their promotion hopes alive.

But he is adamant the players still deserve ‘humungous credit’ for their achievements so far this season.

The Stark’s Park side remain four points adrift of Dundee United at the top of the Championship following Tuesday’s costly 3-1 defeat at home to Airdrie.

It was a game the Kirkcaldy outfit targeted as their chance to put pressure on the Tangerines in the title race.

Zak Rudden looks at the ground as, in the background, Airdrie celebrate the third goal of their 3-1 win against Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate the third goal of their 3-1 win against Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Instead, Murray struck a ‘realistic’ note after the full-time whistle. He freely admits it now looks likely his team is headed for the play-offs.

That is not to say Rovers have given up on overhauling United at the summit in the remaining four matches.

However, Murray has called for one last push in the regular season – and in the play-offs if that is where Raith end up.

“It’s been like this all season – ifs, buts and maybes,” he said of the permutations ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

“The way I see it and say to the players and everyone else around the club, now we know what needs to be done.

‘Reality of it all’

“Regardless of what way you look at it, automatic promotion or play-off promotion, we’re four games away still.

“That’s the reality of it all.

“The players are obviously really disappointed not to win the game on Tuesday. As are we, and the supporters will be as well.

“But they also deserve a humungous amount of credit for where they are.

“To be 11 points clear in second place, the first time the club has been here in years, means we have to keep a sense of perspective on everything.

Manager Ian Murray looks in pensive mood after Raith Rovers' loss to Airdrie.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray trudges off the Stark’s Park pitch following the defeat to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Disappointment? One hundred per cent, we can’t hide from that. That’s football, everyone experiences that through the season.

“So, we move on, we have to.

“We have to really find our energy and we have to find a little bit better quality as well.

“We can’t hide from that, our quality has dropped a little bit.”

Ross Matthews’ testimonial

Meanwhile, Raith have announced that midfielder Ross Matthews has been awarded with a testimonial year.

The 28-year-old will follow team-mate Lewis Vaughan in having his loyalty to Rovers rewarded.

Out of contract this summer as things stand, Matthews joined Raith as a youngster in 2012. He went on to make his first-team debut for the club in December 2013.

He has since gone on to make 282 appearances for the club to place him 31st in the all-time Raith appearance list.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews stretches out his leg to beat Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak to the ball.
Ross Matthews has started six of Raith Rovers’ last seven games. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

The fans’ favourite has celebrated a League One title and two Challenge Cup successes in his time with Rovers.

A statement read: “On behalf of the Ross Matthews Testimonial Committee, we are delighted to announce that, after 11 years as a professional Rovers player, Ross Matthews will celebrate a testimonial this year.

“The testimonial will consist of three events, a golf day, a match and a brunch.

“The committee is now working hard behind the scenes to organise these events. We will release more information as each aspect gets sorted.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake addresses 'must-win' tag against Airdrie and gives update on latest…
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.
Derek McInnes: Why I believe St Johnstone WILL stay in the Premiership
Dens Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday. Image: SNS.
Why was Dundee v Rangers not played on Wednesday April 3?
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: PA
Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Dundee call-off 'could have been avoided by playing somewhere…
Tannadice, following a Dundee United session on the turf
Dundee United in cheeky 'perfect climate' post after Dundee v Rangers call-off
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Ex-EPL club owner slams Rangers' reaction to Dundee call-off, branding it 'ridiculous and hypocritical'
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight again
6
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
Louis Moult 'happy and settled' at Dundee United as Jim Goodwin is quizzed on…
Dundee United fans crowded around the bar as they celebrate their team's win in the Athletic pub.
Fans toasted a night to remember when Dundee United beat Roma in 1984 European…