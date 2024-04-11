Fresh Angus planning appeal body to be formed after Court of Session Duntrune crematorium defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fresh Angus planning appeal body to be formed after Court of Session Duntrune crematorium defeat

A local campaigner successfully challenged a council decision made last year to grant permission for a new crematorium near the border with Dundee.

By Graham Brown
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid

Angus councillors will meet to select the group which must make a ruling for a second time on whether a new crematorium near Dundee is to go-ahead.

It comes after victory in the Court of Session for a local campaigner against the Duntrune proposal.

And the court outcome bars original committee members from playing any part in the decision-making.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards committee will be asked to appoint six councillors for a newly-constituted development management review committee.

Their sole task will be to re-consider farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s appeal against a 2020 council decision to block his planning application.

He wants to create Angus’ second crematorium on sloping land overlooking Dundee.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The scheme was initially rejected by council officials under delegated powers.

Planners said it did not comply with local, regional and national policies.

Lack of public transport and active travel provision were cited as key factors.

But in March 2023, Mr Batchelor’s development management review committee (DMRC) appeal was successful.

It appeared to clear the way for the project to start and the businessman said he hoped the facility would open in 2025.

However, local resident Paul Dixon asked Scotland’s highest civil court to quash the DMRC decision.

And the council did not contest the Court of Session challenge that the planning approval was unlawful.

Mr Dixon described it as a “huge victory” in a planning battle which generated more than 700 local objections.

Where does this leave the Duntrune crematorium plan?

The DMRC is a sub-group of the council’s development standards committee which rules on planning matters.

There are 12 members on the development standards committee and the new DMRC must have six members.

The councillors who made the original decision were Bill Duff, Gavin Nicol, Kenny Braes, Heather Doran and Chris Beattie

So it seems likely the new DMRC will largely be made up of the remaining development standards councillors.

Councillors David Cheape, Brenda Durno, Linda Clark, Iain Gall, Ian McLaren, Lloyd Melville and Tommy Stewart are eligible to fill the six slots.

Tuesday’s meeting will only decide who will sit on the new DMRC. It will then consider the Duntrune appeal in due course.

However, Mr Batchelor remains confident his plan will get the go-ahead again.

Following the court decision he said: “The councillors did a fantastic job of dealing with the points and policies which had been put up as reasons for refusal.

“Angus Council didn’t do a good enough job on the decision letter.

“We have done as much as we can with this hanging over us.

“Hopefully we will get a positive decision and be set to go.”

 

