CCTV footage shows masked men breaking into Scone vintage shop

The three men rampaged through the shop in the early hours of the morning.

By Kieran Webster
CCTV footage showed three men rampaging through the store.
CCTV footage shows three men rampaging through the store. Image: Supplied

Police are investigating after a group of masked men broke into a vintage shop in Scone.

CCTV footage shared with The Courier shows three men rampaging through Rustic Retro in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Owner George Thomson believes the group were looking for jewellery that he keeps secured in the shop.

However, he does not believe anything was stolen.

He said: “The police phoned me at 7am to tell me that someone had broken into the shop.

“Right enough, I came out and the doors are all smashed in.

“I stock quite a lot of jewellery but luckily the room it’s kept in is pretty bulletproof.

“We had a look on the CCTV and three gentlemen have come in at around 2am, smashed the window in – it’s fallen on top of them so we’re waiting on forensics to find any blood.

Glass smashed at the front door.
The front door was smashed during the break-in. Image: Supplied

“They were all masked and gloved up. They were young, in shell suits, sports gear and trainers.

“They got to the jewellery room and tried to kick the door in and couldn’t get in.

“It seems they then got spooked and legged it.

“They seemed to have only been after one thing and they couldn’t get it.

Scone shop owner says ‘it’s not something we needed’

George believes the damage caused to his store, which included a window and some items, will cost hundreds of pounds to fix.

He hopes to have the store back open on Friday.

George added: “It’s something we don’t need, especially with the cost of living crisis. We need to be selling not getting stolen from.

“If I’m not open again tomorrow, I won’t be very happy.

Glass shattered across the floor. Image: Supplied

“There’s not much you can do about it – it’s happened now, we’ve just got to hope they don’t come back.

“I’ve been getting phone calls all morning so it’s nice to see customers are thinking of us.

“The community spirit is good, it’s just a shame these things happen.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Thursday, May 30, we were called to a report of a housebreaking at business premises on Perth Road, Scone.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”

