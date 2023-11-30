Thursday court round-up — ‘Social level’ dealing’ and IRA threat

A Dundee man has admitted supplying cannabis on a “social level”.

Andrew Ney, 32, was caught with cannabis farming equipment and around one kilo of the class B drug on Finavon Place after police visited his home on another, unrelated matter on May 16 this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told a search uncovered a thermometer, tent, lights, seeds, plastic lockfast bags, transformers, planter trays and a mixed flow inline fan.

The court heard Ney and friends had pooled their money to “have it in bulk” for their own “social supply”.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until December 20 for reports and a restriction of liberty assessment.

Youth group embezzler

A youth worker embezzled thousands of pounds while working for an east Perthshire children’s charity. Gary Moore, 42, went on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Coupar Angus-based Children and Youth Activity Group and also stole their games console.

Drunken bigot’s IRA threats

A drunken reveller threatened to inform the IRA about police who lifted him after he was refused entry to Perth pub, That Bar.

Alexander McDonald, 39, tried to get into the pub on Scott Street at about 11.30pm on November 27 2021 but door staff refused entry as he was “heavily intoxicated”.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told Perth Sheriff Court McDonald then tried to force his way inside, calling door staff racists because he was a Traveller.

McDonald lunged at one steward and seized hold of him and police were flagged down.

McDonald, from Falkirk, was bundled into a police van and while being driven to Dundee police station, he made a series of disablist slurs and called the officers “paedophiles”.

Ms Watson said he called one officer a “short haired lesbian bitch.”

“He was so loud it could be heard by members of the public.

“His tirade of abuse continued on the journey to Dundee.

“He said he was connected to the IRA and the IRA would be informed about this.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had downed a litre bottle of whisky and had taken prescription medication.

“He had been out celebrating a cousin’s birthday.

“He has only vague memories of what took place.”

McDonald, of Allan Crescent, Dunipace, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 27 and 28 2021.

Sheriff Charles Lugton told him: “You used appalling language and your behaviour was aggressive.

“But I note you have been free of convictions for several years, so I am prepared to deal with this by way of a non-custodial sentence.”

McDonald was ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

Sexual assault during massage

A Fife masseuse who sexually assaulted a client has lost his job, wife and home. Mark Robertson, 32, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting the woman while giving a massage at his home on February 9 this year.

Risky overtake

A Fife man has admitted driving at excess speed and overtaking vehicles when it was not safe to do so, while children were in the front of his van.

Francis McPhee, 46, admitted driving carelessly on the A92 at Melville Lodge, near Freuchie on June 13 2019.

McPhee, of Thornton Road, Kirkcaldy, was spotted by police driving his white transit van southbound at around 8.30pm.

Officers saw him perform the risky overtake at speed and pulled over McPhee.

The youngsters, aged 13 and 15 at the time, were in the front passenger seats.

Sheriff George Way stopped short of banning McPhee but endorsed his licence with seven penalty points, reduced from nine, and fined him £450.

Juror in contempt

Fife juror Scott Nelson, 52, has been found in contempt of court after his personal investigations caused a trial to collapse. He had been selected as a jury member for a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court but on its second day, was found to have made his own investigations outside the courtroom. He could be jailed.

