Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children’s charity

A youth worker embezzled thousands of pounds while working for an east Perthshire children’s charity.

Gary Moore went on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Coupar Angus-based Children and Youth Activity Group.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 42-year-old began phoning in sick just weeks into his employment but continued to withdraw large sums of cash from ATMs in his home city of Dundee.

When questioned about the payments, he told bosses not to worry and promised he would produce receipts.

When he failed to do so, his employers called the police.

Moore, of Clepington Road, admitted embezzling just under £2,050 between January 10 and February 10 last year.

He also pled guilty to stealing a Playstation 4 from the charity’s base in Coupar Angus Town Hall.

Receipts

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “On January 10, the accused was employed by the activity group as a youth work coordinator.

“He was employed to work two or three shifts a week.

“On January 19, he was issued with a debit card to buy essentials for the organisation, such as electrical equipment, food and drink.

“The charity would usually spend only £20 to £50 at a time.”

The prosecutor said: “About two weeks into his employment, he began to phone in sick.

“He was making excuses as to why he could not attend for his scheduled shifts.”

On January 27, charity bosses examined their bank statements and noticed “large cash withdrawals” had been made at ATMs across Dundee and throughout Tayside.

“Concerned about these withdrawals, the accused was contacted by email.

“He replied that there was no need to worry and he would provide receipts for every purchase.”

Card cancelled

Ms Watson said: “Throughout this time, the accused continued to withdraw large sums of cash from the organisation’s account.

“The total amount taken was £2,046 and 68p.”

Moore left his job on February 8 and his card was cancelled three days later.

“Numerous efforts were made by staff to have the accused account for the money that was taken.

“But this was to no avail and subsequently the matter was reported to police.”

Police confession

Moore handed himself in at Blairgowrie police station on May 17.

“He attended voluntarily,” said Ms Watson.

“He was interviewed under caution and simply admitted what he had done, taking responsibility for the unauthorised use of the charity’s debit card.”

Moore also confessed to police he had also stolen a Playstation 4 from the charity.

The games console was never recovered.

“At the conclusion of the interview, he was charged and made no reply,” the fiscal depute said.

Time to pay

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He wants to repay the money.

“Throughout this process, he has expressed regret and remorse.”

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence for four months to give Moore time to save up the money he embezzled.

“At the stage, the court would give consideration to imposing a compensation order and a community payback order,” the sheriff said.

