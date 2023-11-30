Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children’s charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children’s charity

Gary Moore went on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Coupar Angus-based Children and Youth Activity Group.

By Jamie Buchan
A youth worker embezzled thousands of pounds while working for an east Perthshire children’s charity.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 42-year-old began phoning in sick just weeks into his employment but continued to withdraw large sums of cash from ATMs in his home city of Dundee.

When questioned about the payments, he told bosses not to worry and promised he would produce receipts.

When he failed to do so, his employers called the police.

Moore, of Clepington Road, admitted embezzling just under £2,050 between January 10 and February 10 last year.

He also pled guilty to stealing a Playstation 4 from the charity’s base in Coupar Angus Town Hall.

Receipts

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “On January 10, the accused was employed by the activity group as a youth work coordinator.

“He was employed to work two or three shifts a week.

“On January 19, he was issued with a debit card to buy essentials for the organisation, such as electrical equipment, food and drink.

“The charity would usually spend only £20 to £50 at a time.”

Coupar Angus Town Hall. Image: Kim Cessford

The prosecutor said: “About two weeks into his employment, he began to phone in sick.

“He was making excuses as to why he could not attend for his scheduled shifts.”

On January 27, charity bosses examined their bank statements and noticed “large cash withdrawals” had been made at ATMs across Dundee and throughout Tayside.

“Concerned about these withdrawals, the accused was contacted by email.

“He replied that there was no need to worry and he would provide receipts for every purchase.”

Card cancelled

Ms Watson said: “Throughout this time, the accused continued to withdraw large sums of cash from the organisation’s account.

“The total amount taken was £2,046 and 68p.”

Moore left his job on February 8 and his card was cancelled three days later.

“Numerous efforts were made by staff to have the accused account for the money that was taken.

“But this was to no avail and subsequently the matter was reported to police.”

Police confession

Moore handed himself in at Blairgowrie police station on May 17.

“He attended voluntarily,” said Ms Watson.

“He was interviewed under caution and simply admitted what he had done, taking responsibility for the unauthorised use of the charity’s debit card.”

Moore also confessed to police he had also stolen a Playstation 4 from the charity.

The games console was never recovered.

“At the conclusion of the interview, he was charged and made no reply,” the fiscal depute said.

Time to pay

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He wants to repay the money.

“Throughout this process, he has expressed regret and remorse.”

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence for four months to give Moore time to save up the money he embezzled.

“At the stage, the court would give consideration to imposing a compensation order and a community payback order,” the sheriff said.

