Man, 35, arrested over ‘robbery’ at Dundee shop after ‘suspicious’ behaviour

Police were called to Hilltown at lunchtime on Wednesday.

By Andrew Robson
Man arrested following alleged robbery at shop on Hilltown in Dundee
Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged robbery at a Dundee shop.

Officers responded to reports that a man was acting “suspiciously” in Hilltown shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He was traced by police and arrested in connection with the alleged robbery.

It follows a separate alleged robbery at a Hilltown shop on Friday.

A nearby worker spotted several police vehicles in the area Wednesday afternoon.

‘Police cars were patrolling the area’

He said: “A fair few police cars were patrolling the area, but they didn’t have their lights on.

“They were heading in all directions and it looked like they were searching for someone.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Hilltown.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

