Dundee Man, 35, arrested over 'robbery' at Dundee shop after 'suspicious' behaviour Police were called to Hilltown at lunchtime on Wednesday. By Andrew Robson March 27 2024, 3:19pm Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Google Street View A 35-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged robbery at a Dundee shop. Officers responded to reports that a man was acting "suspiciously" in Hilltown shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday. He was traced by police and arrested in connection with the alleged robbery. It follows a separate alleged robbery at a Hilltown shop on Friday. A nearby worker spotted several police vehicles in the area Wednesday afternoon. 'Police cars were patrolling the area' He said: "A fair few police cars were patrolling the area, but they didn't have their lights on. "They were heading in all directions and it looked like they were searching for someone." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the Hilltown area of Dundee. "Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Hilltown. "Inquiries are continuing."