Man, 35, arrested over ‘robbery’ at Dundee shop after ‘suspicious’ behaviour

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged robbery at a Dundee shop.

Officers responded to reports that a man was acting “suspiciously” in Hilltown shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He was traced by police and arrested in connection with the alleged robbery.

It follows a separate alleged robbery at a Hilltown shop on Friday.

A nearby worker spotted several police vehicles in the area Wednesday afternoon.

‘Police cars were patrolling the area’

He said: “A fair few police cars were patrolling the area, but they didn’t have their lights on.

“They were heading in all directions and it looked like they were searching for someone.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Hilltown.

“Inquiries are continuing.”