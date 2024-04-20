Council urged to ‘do right thing for Perth’ as Rodney Pavilion fate hangs in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council urged to ‘do right thing for Perth’ as Rodney Pavilion fate hangs in balance

Councillors will meet on Tuesday to pick a preferred bidder for the Rodney Pavilion. Campaigners want it to stay in community use.

By Morag Lindsay
Murray McDowell outside Rodney Pavilion, Perth
Murray McDowell wants to reopen a gym at Perth's Rodney Pavilion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The fate of Perth’s much-loved Rodney Pavilion could be sealed early next week.

Councillors will meet on Tuesday to choose a preferred bidder for the former gym, which was put up for sale last year.

It’s understood several potential buyers have come forward.

However, locals fear the landmark could be demolished to make way for housing.

And campaigners battling to preserve the Rodney for the community will spend the remaining days trying to rally public support.

The Re-Open Rodney Gym and Pavilion group say they intend to release a new campaign video this weekend.

Rodney Pavilion exterior.
The Rodney Pavilion is a Perth landmark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has written to Perth and Kinross Council, urging it to give the campaigners’ bid serious consideration.

That follows a similar plea from Perth and North Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart last month.

The group is also encouraging members of the public to let the council know if they support its plan.

Rodney Pavilion a big part of Perth life

Former footballer Murray McDowell is spearheading the effort.

He is working with a group of city businessmen who have lodged a bid to buy the pavilion.

They want to reopen it to provide mentorship for start-up businesses, as well as a gym, cafe and mental health hub.

Nicola Bonthrone, Pete Wishart and Murray McDowell standing outside Rodney Pavilion,
Nicola Bonthrone, Pete Wishart and Murray McDowell. Image: Supplied.

“It would be so sad to see it bulldozed,” said Murray.

“There’s so much we could do there to help a lot of people.”

Murray has previously detailed how focusing on fitness helped him to battle alcoholism, drugs and a gambling addiction.

The 46-year-old played for clubs like Cowdenbeath, Arbroath and Partick Thistle, before becoming a coach.

He now runs the Routine Health and Fitness gym at Bridgend in Perth with his partner Nicola Bonthrone, where he helps people who are struggling with their own mental health.

He wants to do something similar at the Rodney Pavilion, which was in use as a gym until 2022 when its fitness equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre.

Murray McDowell, arms folded, in hoodie outside Rodney pavilion, perth
Murray McDowell says the Rodney Pavilion could be an asset for the people of Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The Rodney Pavilion has been a big part of a lot of people’s lives, especially on this side of Perth,” said Murray.

“The gym at Bell’s is closed now too, so there’s even less for people to do around Kinnoull and Gannochy and the Dundee road.

“I’d like to think councillors will do the right thing for the community.”

Perth fitness centres face uncertain futures

Live Active Leisure said it wanted to create a ‘destination gym’ when it shifted the fitness fear from the pavilion in Rodney Gardens to Bell’s Sports Centre.

However, the gym is on the move again – this time to the Dewars Centre.

Bell's Sports Centre sign pointing to venue
The gym at Bell’s Sports Centre was damaged by flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It comes after the Bell’s gym was wrecked when Perth’s floodgates were left open during torrential rain last October.

However, the long-term future of Dewars is in question, along with Bell’s and Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth and Kinross Council wants to replace the three loss-making venues with a new PH20 sports centre on a single site.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The property sub-committee will meet on Tuesday to decide on a preferred bidder.”

