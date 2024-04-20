Council urged to ‘do right thing for Perth’ as Rodney Pavilion fate hangs in balance

The fate of Perth’s much-loved Rodney Pavilion could be sealed early next week.

Councillors will meet on Tuesday to choose a preferred bidder for the former gym, which was put up for sale last year.

It’s understood several potential buyers have come forward.

However, locals fear the landmark could be demolished to make way for housing.

And campaigners battling to preserve the Rodney for the community will spend the remaining days trying to rally public support.

The Re-Open Rodney Gym and Pavilion group say they intend to release a new campaign video this weekend.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has written to Perth and Kinross Council, urging it to give the campaigners’ bid serious consideration.

That follows a similar plea from Perth and North Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart last month.

The group is also encouraging members of the public to let the council know if they support its plan.

Rodney Pavilion a big part of Perth life

Former footballer Murray McDowell is spearheading the effort.

He is working with a group of city businessmen who have lodged a bid to buy the pavilion.

They want to reopen it to provide mentorship for start-up businesses, as well as a gym, cafe and mental health hub.

“It would be so sad to see it bulldozed,” said Murray.

“There’s so much we could do there to help a lot of people.”

Murray has previously detailed how focusing on fitness helped him to battle alcoholism, drugs and a gambling addiction.

The 46-year-old played for clubs like Cowdenbeath, Arbroath and Partick Thistle, before becoming a coach.

He now runs the Routine Health and Fitness gym at Bridgend in Perth with his partner Nicola Bonthrone, where he helps people who are struggling with their own mental health.

He wants to do something similar at the Rodney Pavilion, which was in use as a gym until 2022 when its fitness equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre.

“The Rodney Pavilion has been a big part of a lot of people’s lives, especially on this side of Perth,” said Murray.

“The gym at Bell’s is closed now too, so there’s even less for people to do around Kinnoull and Gannochy and the Dundee road.

“I’d like to think councillors will do the right thing for the community.”

Perth fitness centres face uncertain futures

Live Active Leisure said it wanted to create a ‘destination gym’ when it shifted the fitness fear from the pavilion in Rodney Gardens to Bell’s Sports Centre.

However, the gym is on the move again – this time to the Dewars Centre.

It comes after the Bell’s gym was wrecked when Perth’s floodgates were left open during torrential rain last October.

However, the long-term future of Dewars is in question, along with Bell’s and Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth and Kinross Council wants to replace the three loss-making venues with a new PH20 sports centre on a single site.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The property sub-committee will meet on Tuesday to decide on a preferred bidder.”