Perth former footballer gathering support for bid to reopen Rodney Pavilion gym

A former footballer is picking up support for his campaign to reopen a gym at Perth’s Rodney Pavilion.

Murray McDowell is working with a group of city businessmen who want to restore the riverside landmark for community use.

The Rodney Pavilion was put on the market by Perth and Kinross Council after it closed as a gym in 2022.

Mr McDowell’s group wants to reopen it with space for start-up businesses, a gym, cafe and mental health hub.

Now Perth and North Perthshire MP MP Pete Wishart has endorsed the bid in a letter to Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen.

In it, Mr Wishart commends Mr McDowell’s “advocacy for mental health and addiction support, as well as his openness about his own past struggles”.

He says he has “full confidence in his commitment to this project and ability to bring it to fruition”.

And he tells Mr Glen: “You will be fully aware of what a beloved venue the Rodney Pavilion is to the people of Perth, and the widespread support there is for it to be to retained for community use.

“I understand that the only other active bids propose to turn the site into private housing.

“It is my view that this would be a devastating loss and missed opportunity for the local community.”

Support for Rodney Pavilion plan growing

Estate agents were promoting the Rodney Pavilion as a “leisure/development opportunity” when it went on the market last July.

It’s understood a number of bidders came forward.

Perth and Kinross Council has said offers will be presented to the property sub-committee to decide a preferred bidder this spring.

Mr McDowell battled alcoholism, drugs and a gambling addiction. But he says focusing on fitness brought him back from his lowest ebb.

The 46 -year-old now runs the Routine Health and Fitness gym at Bridgend in Perth, where he helps people who are struggling with their own mental health.

He says he has been buoyed by the support – from Mr Wishart and the wider public – for the Rodney Pavilion bid.

“I’ve had people stopping me in the street and saying how much they want it to happen,” he said.

‘Destination gym’ move ended in catastrophe

The Rodney Pavilion’s fitness equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre when Live Active Leisure moved out in 2022.

At the time LAL said it wanted to create a “destination gym”.

But Bell’s Sports Centre was badly damaged after Perth’s floodgates were left open during torrential rain last October.

The cost of repairs was put at £2 million.

And this week, Live Active Leisure revealed the Bell’s gym would not be reopening.

It blamed the “catastrophic” flooding for the move.

The gym gear is being shifted to the Dewars Centre.

The move has angered indoor bowlers, who are being kicked out to make way for it.

There are also concerns over the long-term future of Dewars, along with Bell’s and Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth and Kinross Council wants to replace the three loss-making venues with a new PH20 sports centre on a single site.