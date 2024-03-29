Perth former footballer gathering support for bid to reopen Rodney Pavilion gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth former footballer gathering support for bid to reopen Rodney Pavilion gym

Murray McDowell has public and political backing for his Rodney Pavilion plan but the decision rests with Perth and Kinross Council

By Morag Lindsay
Murray McDowell, arms folded, outside Rodney Pavilion, Perth
Rodney Pavilion campaigner Murray McDowell has won the backing of a local MP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former footballer is picking up support for his campaign to reopen a gym at Perth’s Rodney Pavilion.

Murray McDowell is working with a group of city businessmen who want to restore the riverside landmark for community use.

The Rodney Pavilion was put on the market by Perth and Kinross Council after it closed as a gym in 2022.

Mr McDowell’s group wants to reopen it with space for start-up businesses, a gym, cafe and mental health hub.

Now Perth and North Perthshire MP MP Pete Wishart has endorsed the bid in a letter to Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen.

In it, Mr Wishart commends Mr McDowell’s “advocacy for mental health and addiction support, as well as his openness about his own past struggles”.

Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
SNP MP Pete Wishart has lent his backing to the Rodney Pavilion bid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He says he has “full confidence in his commitment to this project and ability to bring it to fruition”.

And he tells Mr Glen: “You will be fully aware of what a beloved venue the Rodney Pavilion is to the people of Perth, and the widespread support there is for it to be to retained for community use.

“I understand that the only other active bids propose to turn the site into private housing.

“It is my view that this would be a devastating loss and missed opportunity for the local community.”

Support for Rodney Pavilion plan growing

Estate agents were promoting the Rodney Pavilion as a “leisure/development opportunity” when it went on the market last July.

It’s understood a number of bidders came forward.

Murray McDowell standing outside the Rodney Pavilion in Perth
Murray McDowell wants to reopen the gym in Perth’s Rodney Pavilion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has said offers will be presented to the property sub-committee to decide a preferred bidder this spring.

Mr McDowell battled alcoholism, drugs and a gambling addiction. But he says focusing on fitness brought him back from his lowest ebb.

The 46 -year-old now runs the Routine Health and Fitness gym at Bridgend in Perth, where he helps people who are struggling with their own mental health.

He says he has been buoyed by the support – from Mr Wishart and the wider public – for the Rodney Pavilion bid.

“I’ve had people stopping me in the street and saying how much they want it to happen,” he said.

‘Destination gym’ move ended in catastrophe

The Rodney Pavilion’s fitness equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre when Live Active Leisure moved out in 2022.

At the time LAL said it wanted to create a “destination gym”.

Bell's Sports Centre sign with venue behind
The move to Bell’s Sports Centre ended in disaster. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But Bell’s Sports Centre was badly damaged after Perth’s floodgates were left open during torrential rain last October.

The cost of repairs was put at £2 million.

And this week, Live Active Leisure revealed the Bell’s gym would not be reopening.

It blamed the “catastrophic” flooding for the move.

The gym gear is being shifted to the Dewars Centre.

The move has angered indoor bowlers, who are being kicked out to make way for it.

There are also concerns over the long-term future of Dewars, along with Bell’s and Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth and Kinross Council wants to replace the three loss-making venues with a new PH20 sports centre on a single site.

