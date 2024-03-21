Our best photos from Dundee schools spring concerts 2024 Is your child in our gallery? Smiles and concentration from members of the Junior Development Strings Orchestra. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & Gemma Bibby March 21 2024, 10:28am March 21 2024, 10:28am Share Our best photos from Dundee schools spring concerts 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4925957/dundee-spring-concerts-2024/ Copy Link Hundreds of young musicians have demonstrated their talents on the Caird Hall stage in the Dundee schools spring concerts 2024. The annual performances of Dundee Schools Bands and Orchestras and Dundee Schools Music Theatre were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our photographer, Steve Brown joined the audience on Wednesday evening to capture the action. Around 600 primary and secondary pupils took part in the events. They included the development wind ensemble, Dundee Soul Jazz Collective, primary street drummers and the senior schools orchestra. Music performed ranged from Harry Potter tracks to songs by The Proclaimers. If your child was performing you might spot them in our gallery. Dundee schools spring concerts 2024 Pupils introduce the start of the Spring Concert in Dundee’s Caird Hall. Colour coordinated lights and tartan as Ceol Dun Deagh take to the stage. Ceol Dun Deagh were led by Tutor, Conner Pratt and Directors, Derek Potter, Kirstin Brown. Guitars and drums of Ceol Dun Deagh. Pipes and strings of Ceol Dun Deagh. Caird Hall looking pretty in pink as Dundee School’s Rock Band take to the stage. Dundee School’s Rock Band led by Director, Iain Robertson and Tutor, Audrey Bird. Conductor Sean Thomas leads the Junior Development Strings Orchestra. The Junior Development Strings Orchestra concentrating hard during their performance. The Junior Development Strings Orchestra was led by Conductor, Sean Thomas and Tutor, Eve Mulholland. Junior Development Strings Orchestra with Conductor Sean Thomas. The audience show their appreciation. Development Wind Ensemble. The Development Wind Ensemble was led by Conductor, Kevin Murphy and Tutor, Karen Hamilton. Conductor Kevin Murphy takes a bow. The Junior Guitar Ensemble. The Junior Guitar Ensemble was led by Directors Craig Sinclair and Euan Smith. Dundee Schools’ Music Theatre take to the stage. Dundee Schools’ Music Theatre with Creative Team: Kris Mordente, Marlowe Simpson, Joanna Lesslie and Bella Lothian (S1/2 Cast), Ross Lesslie, Natalie McEleny and Giulia Montalbano (S3/4 Cast), Ross Lesslie, Vicki White and Joanna Lesslie (S5/6 Cast). An expressive and energetic performance. Expressive dancing! Performers from Dundee Schools’ Music Theatre. A solo from Dundee Schools’ Music Theatre. Smiles all round during the performance. An energetic performance! Dancing together. Performers from Dundee Schools’ Music Theatre. A hip bump! Buzzing with attitude!