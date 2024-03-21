Our best photos from Dundee schools spring concerts 2024

Hundreds of young musicians have demonstrated their talents on the Caird Hall stage in the Dundee schools spring concerts 2024.

The annual performances of Dundee Schools Bands and Orchestras and Dundee Schools Music Theatre were held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our photographer, Steve Brown joined the audience on Wednesday evening to capture the action.

Around 600 primary and secondary pupils took part in the events.

They included the development wind ensemble, Dundee Soul Jazz Collective, primary street drummers and the senior schools orchestra.

Music performed ranged from Harry Potter tracks to songs by The Proclaimers.

If your child was performing you might spot them in our gallery.

Dundee schools spring concerts 2024