Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Pitch inspection called for morning of Dundee v Rangers clash

The Dark Blues are set to face the Ibrox side in a re-arranged fixture on Wednesday.

By George Cran
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month. Image: SNS

Dundee’s Dens Park will be subject to a pitch inspection ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership visit of Rangers.

The Dark Blues have been adamant they have done everything in their power to ensure the pitch is playable for the second attempt at facing the Ibrox side.

The weekend match against Motherwell took place after two pitch inspections with the surface looking bruised and battered.

On Tuesday, managing director John Nelms told Sky Sports: “We’re as confident as we can be, we’ve done everything we can do to make the pitch playable.

“The covers are on.”

The first attempt at playing the match on March 17 was called off 90 minutes before kick-off, bringing anger from Rangers.

Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park ahead of Dundee’s postponed game with Rangers in March. Image: Shutterstock

And, with further rain to fall on Tuesday night and Wednesday, manager Philippe Clement urged for a decision to be made on the match 24 hours before the scheduled kick-off.

He said: “It’s a crazy situation to go in a top league that you don’t know the day before.

“It’s a bad situation for the league I think and for Dundee themselves. I don’t think they’re happy with that situation.

“I want a decision today because I want to prepare games but the clubs, both clubs, and the federation are on speaking terms about that.

“These things give a really bad image for the league and it needs to be solved in the future that this is not possible anymore.”

Pitch inspection

However, discussions with the SPFL have seen Dundee agree to a pitch inspection on the morning of the game.

Don Robertson explains to Dundee and Rangers representatives that pitch is unplayable. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS

A statement from the Dark Blues said: “This afternoon Dundee Football Club have been in discussion with the league regarding the pitch at The Scot Foam Stadium.

“Due to the recent heavy rain, it has been agreed that it is in the best interest of all parties if a pitch inspection takes place tomorrow morning at The Scot Foam Stadium in order that an early decision is communicated ahead of the evening match against Rangers.

“This pitch inspection will be conducted by the match referee. We will then announce the outcome of the inspection.”

The match referee is Don Robertson once more. The inspection will take place at 11am.

Conversation