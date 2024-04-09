Two weeks of A90 roadworks between Forfar and Dundee set to begin

Motorists using the A90 between Forfar and Dundee are being warned to expect delays as two weeks of roadworks get underway later this month.

Resurfacing work to the A90 northbound carriageway is set to begin on April 21.

benefit from a £665,000 resurfacing scheme that will deliver improvements to the road surface.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out overnight resurfacing on 1,200 metres of carriageway at Gallowfauld, south of Forfar.

Overnight A90 roadworks to last two weeks

The £665,000 repairs from South Tarbrax to the Muiryfaulds Junction are scheduled to be completed by May 3.

An overnight convoy will operate on the A90 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and longer journey times during this period.

However, no repair work will place overnight on either Friday, April 26 or Saturday April 27.

More than 12,000 vehicles use the busy route each day.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.