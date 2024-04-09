Two weeks of A90 roadworks between Forfar and Dundee set to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two weeks of A90 roadworks between Forfar and Dundee set to begin

Motorists warned to expect delays as overnight resurfacing repairs get underway.

By Neil Henderson
A90 between Forfar and Dundee.
A90 between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Motorists using the A90 between Forfar and Dundee are being warned to expect delays as two weeks of roadworks get underway later this month.

Resurfacing work to the A90 northbound carriageway is set to begin on April 21.

benefit from a £665,000 resurfacing scheme that will deliver improvements to the road surface.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out overnight resurfacing on 1,200 metres of carriageway at Gallowfauld, south of Forfar.

Overnight A90 roadworks to last two weeks

The £665,000 repairs from South Tarbrax to the Muiryfaulds Junction are scheduled to be completed by May 3.

An overnight convoy will operate on the A90 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and longer journey times during this period.

However, no repair work will place overnight on either Friday,  April 26 or Saturday  April 27.

More than 12,000 vehicles use the busy route each day.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

