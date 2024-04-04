Woman faces culpable homicide charge after Dundee window plunge death

A man was allegedly intimidated and extorted before falling to his death from the window of a Dundee flat.

Ryan Munro, 36, died in hospital one week after falling from the second floor property in the Morgan Street area of the city on January 10.

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of killing him.

Victoria McGowan, 41, and 50-year-old Steven Stewart face separate allegations of abduction and extortion.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf, was previously arrested in connection with the investigation and was released pending further inquiries.

The charges

Prosecutors allege that between January 9 and 10, Stewart and McGowan acted with others to abduct Mr Munro, intimidate him, and threaten him.

Mr Munro was allegedly placed in a state of fear and alarm and was detained against his will.

A second allegation states that between the same dates, Stewart and McGowan acted with others to detain Mr Munro and extort money from him by threats.

On January 10, Souter allegedly assaulted Mr Munro by threatening, intimidating and detaining him against his will with a view to extorting money from him.

Court papers allege Mr Munro was placed in a state of fear and alarm for his safety, causing him to fall from a second floor window at the property.

This resulted in him suffering fatal injury and Souter is accused of his culpable homicide.

Stewart, of Longtown Road, Arbroath Road resident Souter and McGowan, of Dunholm Terrace, all made no plea when they appeared in private from custody on Thursday.

They were fully committed for trial by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Souter was remanded in custody meantime while McGowan and Stewart were released on bail.

