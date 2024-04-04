Woman faces culpable homicide charge after Dundee window plunge death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman faces culpable homicide charge after Dundee window plunge death

Three people appeared in court over the death of Ryan Munro.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A man was allegedly intimidated and extorted before falling to his death from the window of a Dundee flat.

Ryan Munro, 36,  died in hospital one week after falling from the second floor property in the Morgan Street area of the city on January 10.

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of killing him.

Victoria McGowan, 41, and 50-year-old Steven Stewart face separate allegations of abduction and extortion.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf, was previously arrested in connection with the investigation and was released pending further inquiries.

The charges

Prosecutors allege that between January 9 and 10, Stewart and McGowan acted with others to abduct Mr Munro, intimidate him, and threaten him.

Mr Munro was allegedly placed in a state of fear and alarm and was detained against his will.

A second allegation states that between the same dates, Stewart and McGowan acted with others to detain Mr Munro and extort money from him by threats.

On January 10, Souter allegedly assaulted Mr Munro by threatening, intimidating and detaining him against his will with a view to extorting money from him.

Court papers allege Mr Munro was placed in a state of fear and alarm for his safety, causing him to fall from a second floor window at the property.

This resulted in him suffering fatal injury and Souter is accused of his culpable homicide.

Stewart, of Longtown Road, Arbroath Road resident Souter and McGowan, of Dunholm Terrace, all made no plea when they appeared in private from custody on Thursday.

They were fully committed for trial by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Souter was remanded in custody meantime while McGowan and Stewart were released on bail.

