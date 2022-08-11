VIDEO: Inside the AFAS Stadion – where Dundee United hope to enjoy Euro glory night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will take to the field at the AFAS Stadion tonight seeking arguably the club’s finest European result since the glory days of the 1980s.

The Tangerines stunned their Eredivisie opponents with a 1-0 triumph last Thursday, with Jack Ross’ side turning in a performance of tenacity, tempo and technique at a raucous Tannadice.

United’s entire away ticket allocation of 1,300 was snapped up within three hours the following morning.

And, as Courier Sport documented, the exuberant Arabs have been lapping up the party atmosphere in Amsterdam and Alkmaar.

However, the serious stuff is fast approaching.

AZ lost just three league matches at home in the entirely of last season and defeated Celtic 2-1 at the AFAS Stadion — albeit that was not enough to turn around a 2-0 defeat from the first leg at Parkhead in the Europa League qualifier.

As such, boss Pascal Jansen was in bullish mood as he addressed the media, stating: “This week we will give it all we have, with spirit, passion and fight. But we will also be better with our own game to create the chances we need.

“We are very confident we’ll get the job done.”

Reward

Ross, meanwhile, confessed that United feel a responsibility to the Tangerine legions who have made the pilgrimage to the Netherlands; for many, an expensive trip, given how quickly flight and hotel prices soared after the draw was made.

He said: “We urged the players to embrace the energy the fans would provide last week. They did that brilliantly.

“Again, on Thursday night, we are acutely aware that we carry a responsibility to represent the club the best we can.

“When people invest in travelling in the numbers they are tomorrow evening, we have a responsibility to produce a good performance. If we do that, they will respond with energy from the stands.

“We want to reward them.”