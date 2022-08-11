VIDEO: Inside the AFAS Stadion – where Dundee United hope to enjoy Euro glory night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

VIDEO: Inside the AFAS Stadion – where Dundee United hope to enjoy Euro glory night

By Alan Temple
August 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 11 2022, 7.02pm

Dundee United will take to the field at the AFAS Stadion tonight seeking arguably the club’s finest European result since the glory days of the 1980s.

The Tangerines stunned their Eredivisie opponents with a 1-0 triumph last Thursday, with Jack Ross’ side turning in a performance of tenacity, tempo and technique at a raucous Tannadice.

United’s entire away ticket allocation of 1,300 was snapped up within three hours the following morning.

And, as Courier Sport documented, the exuberant Arabs have been lapping up the party atmosphere in Amsterdam and Alkmaar.

However, the serious stuff is fast approaching.

AZ lost just three league matches at home in the entirely of last season and defeated Celtic 2-1 at the AFAS Stadion — albeit that was not enough to turn around a 2-0 defeat from the first leg at Parkhead in the Europa League qualifier.

United stars go through their paces

As such, boss Pascal Jansen was in bullish mood as he addressed the media, stating: “This week we will give it all we have, with spirit, passion and fight. But we will also be better with our own game to create the chances we need.

We are very confident we’ll get the job done.”

Reward

Ross, meanwhile, confessed that United feel a responsibility to the Tangerine legions who have made the pilgrimage to the Netherlands; for many, an expensive trip, given how quickly flight and hotel prices soared after the draw was made.

The AFAS Stadion will house 1,300 exuberant Arabs

He said: “We urged the players to embrace the energy the fans would provide last week. They did that brilliantly.

“Again, on Thursday night, we are acutely aware that we carry a responsibility to represent the club the best we can. 

“When people invest in travelling in the numbers they are tomorrow evening, we have a responsibility to produce a good performance. If we do that, they will respond with energy from the stands.

“We want to reward them.”

