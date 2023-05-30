Residents to be stranded as Perth to Crieff bus service to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Residents to be stranded as Perth to Crieff bus service to end

Rural Perth and Kinross residents are about to be stranded without a bus service.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Conservative Councillor David Illingworth.

Rural Perth and Kinross residents are about to be stranded without a bus service.

The 155 Perth – Crieff bus service – operated by Docherty’s Midland Coaches – is being withdrawn and will run for the last time on Saturday, July 1.

Perth and Kinross Council – which subsidised the service – said the decision had “not been taken lightly” and a decline in usage had led to the decision.

Residents in the Tibbermore area will be left with no alternative bus service.

Announcing the decision on Facebook, a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Following a major retendering of all local bus services supported by the Council, and recognising low usage combined with a reduction in entitled pupils, Service 155 is being withdrawn and will operate for the last time on Saturday, 01 July 2023.

“The entitled pupils who travel on this bus will receive a letter from our Public Transport Unit towards the end of July advising them of their revised school transport arrangements as from 16 August 2023.

“We regret the inconvenience to passengers that this service withdrawal will cause, but the low levels of passenger usage, combined with alternative public transport options for some locations on the route, resulted in this service being financially prohibitive for the council to fully support.”

‘Only bus that takes me to the city’

The news has prompted angry reaction.

One resident said: “Wow thanks PKC, literally the only bus that takes me from my house to the city without an hour’s walk on a main road, cheers.

“It’s a rural bus, of course it’s going to have less passengers.”

Another responded: “PKC should be ashamed of themselves for this decision. They’re too busy trying to be a city they forget that a large county like ours needs these little bus services to keep everyone connected.”

Others questioned the hypocrisy of the announcement being made during Scottish Bus Week which PKC posted about it only the day before “celebrating the many benefits of choosing the bus, such as greener travel and better health”.

It's Scottish Bus Week! 🚌 This week is all about celebrating the many benefits of choosing the bus, such as greener…

Posted by Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Linking to the previous Facebook post one resident questioned: “Scottish bus week you say…with no buses?”

Perth to Crieff bus service usage ‘consistently low’

A PKC spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The level of usage of the service by fare-paying passengers has remained consistently very low.

“This, coupled with a reduction in the small number of secondary school pupils entitled to free school transport needing to use the service from the start of the new school year in August, means we cannot justify its continued funding.

“As advised, we will confirm with families prior to the start of the new school year, the revised school transport arrangements for those pupils who have previously used service 155.”

‘Strong public reaction to the news’

All three Almond and Earn councillors have been contacted by local residents.

Frank Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Conservative councillor Frank Smith said: “I fully understand the frustration of people who have bought houses out at Tibbermore.

“The council needs more money from the Scottish Government or there are going to be more people isolated.

“The settlement was not there so there’s no money to subsidise it all.”

Conservative councillor David Illingworth described the situation as “desperately sad”.

He said: “A number of constituents have contacted me about the ending of this service.

“It is desperately sad that Tibbermore will be left without any public transport provision of any sort.

“Communities can expect many more of these difficult decisions from Perth and Kinross Council forced on us by cuts from the incompetent SNP/Green Scottish Government.”

SNP Almond and Earn councillor Michelle Frampton said: “I am aware of the strong public reaction to the news that the 155 service is to be cancelled.

“I share those concerns and alongside Jim Fairlie MSP I will be consulting with Perth and Kinross Council and bus operator Docherty’s Midland Coaches to understand what can be done to mitigate the impact of the reduction in service.”

Docherty’s Midland Coaches was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Abusive Perthshire DJ throttled girlfriend and swung baseball bat at her
Why are Angus and Highland Perthshire paths in need of repair?
Invergowrie surgery 'could survive if Tayside GPs stop moving to Canada and Australia'
2
Parents win fight to stop nursery closure at UHI Perth College
Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Blackford
Rugby legend Doddie Weir's name cut into Perth farmer's field in bid to raise…
Temperatures to hit 23°C in Tayside - but will it last?
Drivers face 71-mile diversion as Perthshire roadworks begin
'Disgusted' parents protest over proposals to close UHI Perth nursery
Gleneagles Hotel chef crashed Mercedes Benz into house, forcing residents to move out

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]