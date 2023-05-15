Dundee United anger after Craig Levein airs Tony Asghar ‘suspicions’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have reacted with disappointment following comments by ex-Tannadice boss Craig Levein expressing his “suspicion” that Tony Asghar remains involved with the football club.

Asghar stepped down as United sporting director in February following more than four years at the Tayside outfit under owner Mark Ogren.

The decision came in the wake of a 4-0 defeat against Ross County and vociferous demands for his resignation.

Fans also unfurled banners calling for him to walk away during away matches at Hearts, Kilmarnock and the club’s AGM.

“You can’t stop speculation and rumours from flying about in football. But I can say honestly that my day-to-day work is with the chief exec and owner. Jim Goodwin

However, when asked whether he believed Asghar was still a presence at United, Levein told BBC Sportsound: “I have my suspicions.” The former Scotland boss did not expand on that point, but stated that he “didn’t like the set-up”.

United were made aware of the audio on Saturday.

Levein held talks with United chief executive Luigi Capuano regarding a return to Tannadice in the aftermath of Liam Fox’s dismissal in February, but the Tangerines ultimately appointed Jim Goodwin.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport in February, Capuano went on record stating unequivocally that Asghar has no involvement.

That remains the position and the club are understood to be unhappy by what appeared to be implications otherwise being broadcast.

Goodwin, meanwhile, enjoys a positive relationship with Levein.

However, he clarified: “My point of contact at the club is the chief executive, Luigi Capuano, and the owner, Mark Ogren.

“They are the two guys I have regular dialogue with.

“You can’t stop speculation and rumours from flying about in football. But I can say honestly that my day-to-day work is with the chief exec and owner.

“I’ve had great support from them, along with the rest of the staff at the club, as we try to get Dundee United going in the right direction.”