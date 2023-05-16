‘Reassuring’ new plans for 50 homes on controversial Inchture site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Reassuring’ new plans for 50 homes on controversial Inchture site

A previous proposal for 66 homes was refused. Could this one succeed?

By Stephen Eighteen
Bailie Alasdair Bailey, ward member for Carse of Gowrie.
Bailie Alasdair Bailey, ward member for Carse of Gowrie, spoke out against previous applications on the site. Image: Alasdair Bailey.

A local councillor is cautiously optimistic that a proposal for 50 homes in a contentious part of Inchture will be a step forward from previous attempts to develop the site.

An informal open space on land west of Moncur Farm is designated for housing in the Perth and Kinross Council local plan.

But its close proximity to the Taypack potato packing plant to the south, the A90 to the north and Inchture Primary School playing fields to the west has attracted dozens of objections.

In 2017 a proposal for 74 homes was withdrawn and the following year an application for 66 homes was refused by the council over noise and overdevelopment.

Now GS Brown Construction has issued a proposal of application notice (PAN) outlining its plan to build 50 homes on the land.

Councillor encouraged

Bailie Alasdair Bailey, ward member for Carse of Gowrie, spoke out against previous applications on the site.

But he is encouraged to see a reduction in units suggested in the new scheme.

“I am reassured to see that the new proposal doesn’t include so many houses on the site,” he said.

“So the top corner, where there is a noise concern, will potentially be kept as a park or meadow.”

 GS Brown Construction’s plans for the Inchture site. Image: GS Brown Construction.

Bailie Bailey objected to Hadden Construction’s previous 74-home proposal, saying at the time that “cramming” in so many houses so close to a road would be “a bad outcome for the village”.

He also said the character of the village would have been “irreversibly altered” by the installation of a 4m acoustic fence.

Mix of private and affordable homes

GS Brown Construction says the development would comprise a mixture of private
and affordable dwellings consisting of bungalows and two-storey homes.

Its consultation document added: “An acoustic bund is to be constructed to the boundary to the A90, a SUD’s [sustainable drainage systems] pond to the south of the site and an area of biodiversity to the north.

“Pedestrian links to and through the site are to be maintained with the core path ITUR/143, enhancing connectivity to local resources.

“Vehicular access is to be from Moncur Road running through the site in a single loop.”

The company plans in-person consultation with locals ahead of submitting a formal planning application.

They have invited interested parties to an event at Inchture Village Hall on Tuesday, June 20 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

It is also asking for views via email on inchturepc@gsbrown.co.uk.

