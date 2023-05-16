Fife firm celebrates £1.7m contract to fit-out new school campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm celebrates £1.7m contract to fit-out new school campus

The contract award came after the Dunfermline business completed work on another £18m project.

By Gavin Harper
Inside a new school which has been fitted out by Fife furniture firm Deanestor.
Deanestor has won a £1.7 million contract to fit out a new school. Image: David Barbour/ BDP.

A Fife furniture firm has won a contract worth £1.7 million to fit-out a new school.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor will work with main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction on the project.

It comes after the Fife business completed its work on a new £18m primary school campus in Ayrshire.

Deansestor fitted out 125 rooms across the new Prestwick North Education Campus.

The multi-million-pound project, designed by BDP, will accommodate more than 800 pupils.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said: “We are very proud to have been part of the team responsible for this fantastic new campus which was completed on budget and to the highest quality standards.

Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald. Image: Deanestor.

“This is an inclusive and welcoming environment for contemporary learning and teaching.”

Deanestor’s work at new £18m school

The new campus features a range of spaces for teaching and learning, such as interactive play areas, an early years’ centre, outdoor classrooms, and first-class sports facilities.

The fitted furniture manufactured by Deanestor included storage units, shelving, and worktops.

They were finished in maple as part of the biophilic design strategy which uses a mix of natural tones to reflect the local landscape.

Deanestor has completed work on a new £18m primary school campus in Ayrshire. Image: David Barbour/BDP.

Deanestor installed more than 1,200 items of loose and fitted furniture for this project.

They ranged from storage space to white goods, tables, chairs, staging, dispensers, and whiteboards.

New campus a ‘real team effort’

Sustainability was an important driver in the design of the campus, which runs on electric power.

It has roof-mounted solar panels and air source heat pumps to provide heating.

An allotment garden, willow garden and sensory garden give students and children from the surrounding community the opportunity to learn about nature.

Earlier this year, Deanestor reported record £24m orders in six months.

Its turnover increased by 35% last year to £19.2m in comparison with 2021

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]