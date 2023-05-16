Fife firm celebrates £1.7m contract to fit-out new school campus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife furniture firm has won a contract worth £1.7 million to fit-out a new school.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor will work with main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction on the project.

It comes after the Fife business completed its work on a new £18m primary school campus in Ayrshire.

Deansestor fitted out 125 rooms across the new Prestwick North Education Campus.

The multi-million-pound project, designed by BDP, will accommodate more than 800 pupils.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said: “We are very proud to have been part of the team responsible for this fantastic new campus which was completed on budget and to the highest quality standards.

“This is an inclusive and welcoming environment for contemporary learning and teaching.”

The new campus features a range of spaces for teaching and learning, such as interactive play areas, an early years’ centre, outdoor classrooms, and first-class sports facilities.

The fitted furniture manufactured by Deanestor included storage units, shelving, and worktops.

They were finished in maple as part of the biophilic design strategy which uses a mix of natural tones to reflect the local landscape.

Deanestor installed more than 1,200 items of loose and fitted furniture for this project.

They ranged from storage space to white goods, tables, chairs, staging, dispensers, and whiteboards.

New campus a ‘real team effort’

Sustainability was an important driver in the design of the campus, which runs on electric power.

It has roof-mounted solar panels and air source heat pumps to provide heating.

An allotment garden, willow garden and sensory garden give students and children from the surrounding community the opportunity to learn about nature.

Earlier this year, Deanestor reported record £24m orders in six months.

Its turnover increased by 35% last year to £19.2m in comparison with 2021