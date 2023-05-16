Angus Council to write to prime minister in support of own workforce’s right to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council to write to prime minister in support of own workforce’s right to strike

Brechin councillor Jill Scott brought a motion to full council triggered by concerns around the Retained EU Law Bill.

By Graham Brown
EU and UK flags.
Angus Council debated a motion around post-Brexit legislation.

Angus councillors have backed the right to strike for thousands of their own staff.

A full meeting of the authority supported a motion brought by Brechin member Jill Scott against UK Government plans which could impose minimum service levels on certain sectors – effectively banning walkouts.

She raised the issue amidst continuing concern about workers’ rights under the Retained EU Law Bill.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott
Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

The post-Brexit legislation will bring a “bonfire” of EU-era laws.

A so-called ‘sunset clause’ would have seen some 4,000 automatically revoked, but the end of 2023 figure will now be around 600.

But while UK Ministers have ditched a promise to complete the cull by the end of the year, Ms Scott said fears remain.

One opponent said the Brechin Independent was “decoupled from reality” in the current situation facing the council.

Cost of living pressures

Ms Scott said: “The removal of these rights is particularly concerning considering the Retained EU Law Bill; causing fears that rights such as fair treatment, reasonable working hours and rest breaks will be threatened.

“Any attack on our right to strike is an attack on our democracy and must be opposed.”

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said: “I don’t think there’s been a more crucial time to support our workers.

“They are under tremendous pressures, many people struggling with the cost of living.

“Our employees have gone through review after review, restructure after restructure.

“They have never been more uncertain about their jobs.”

And Monifieth and Sidlaws SNP member Lloyd Melville said the bill’s proposals were “disgraceful”.

“They are a systematic attack on the rights of every worker, including the staff who work for this council.

“All of us should stand up for those staff.”

Opposition group stance

Angus opposition group leader Derek Wann said: “I believe Councillor Scott is acting from a good place.

“Everyone wants to see our valued workers paid well and thriving under our employ.

Councillor Derek Wann
Arbroath councillor Derek Wann. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But at a time when our council is now routinely having to pay Peter with the money that suddenly vanishes from Paul’s pay deal, gestures like this seem to be decoupled from the reality of what’s facing us.

“The bill is intended to safeguard critical services,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative.

“It will put minimum life and limb services in place while still allowing industrial action.

“Council services provide for the most vulnerable and that is why we cannot support this motion.”

The opposition group did not put any amendment forward on the matter.

The agreed motion will see authority chief executive Margo Williamson write to Rishi Sunak conveying the council’s opposition to the Retained EU Law Bill.

