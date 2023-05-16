Angus Council to write to prime minister in support of own workforce’s right to strike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus councillors have backed the right to strike for thousands of their own staff.

A full meeting of the authority supported a motion brought by Brechin member Jill Scott against UK Government plans which could impose minimum service levels on certain sectors – effectively banning walkouts.

She raised the issue amidst continuing concern about workers’ rights under the Retained EU Law Bill.

The post-Brexit legislation will bring a “bonfire” of EU-era laws.

A so-called ‘sunset clause’ would have seen some 4,000 automatically revoked, but the end of 2023 figure will now be around 600.

But while UK Ministers have ditched a promise to complete the cull by the end of the year, Ms Scott said fears remain.

One opponent said the Brechin Independent was “decoupled from reality” in the current situation facing the council.

Cost of living pressures

Ms Scott said: “The removal of these rights is particularly concerning considering the Retained EU Law Bill; causing fears that rights such as fair treatment, reasonable working hours and rest breaks will be threatened.

“Any attack on our right to strike is an attack on our democracy and must be opposed.”

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said: “I don’t think there’s been a more crucial time to support our workers.

“They are under tremendous pressures, many people struggling with the cost of living.

“Our employees have gone through review after review, restructure after restructure.

“They have never been more uncertain about their jobs.”

And Monifieth and Sidlaws SNP member Lloyd Melville said the bill’s proposals were “disgraceful”.

“They are a systematic attack on the rights of every worker, including the staff who work for this council.

“All of us should stand up for those staff.”

Opposition group stance

Angus opposition group leader Derek Wann said: “I believe Councillor Scott is acting from a good place.

“Everyone wants to see our valued workers paid well and thriving under our employ.

“But at a time when our council is now routinely having to pay Peter with the money that suddenly vanishes from Paul’s pay deal, gestures like this seem to be decoupled from the reality of what’s facing us.

“The bill is intended to safeguard critical services,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative.

“It will put minimum life and limb services in place while still allowing industrial action.

“Council services provide for the most vulnerable and that is why we cannot support this motion.”

The opposition group did not put any amendment forward on the matter.

The agreed motion will see authority chief executive Margo Williamson write to Rishi Sunak conveying the council’s opposition to the Retained EU Law Bill.