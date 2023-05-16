Henry Cooper used Brut strength to ensure the opening of BHS in Dundee was a hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Henry Cooper used Brut strength to ensure the opening of BHS in Dundee was a hit

Henry Cooper — with his knockout scent of Brut — took off the gloves to sign autographs and photographs for 500 Dundonians when BHS opened. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Henry Cooper signing autographs at Dundee BHS.
British Home Stores in the Wellgate Centre was a knockout with shoppers after being opened by Henry Cooper on May 16 1978.

Cooper — with his knockout scent of Brut — took off the gloves to sign autographs and photographs for 500 Dundonians.

He performed the opening ceremony at 9am at BHS, which was the second store to open at the £7 million Wellgate and which would change the face of the city centre forever.

The British boxing champion — who knocked down Muhammad Ali for the first time in his career  — presented free Brut gift sets to the first 100 customers.

As the “brand ambassador” for the men’s fragrance handed over the aftershave to the mother of one small boy he told her: “Keep it until he starts shaving!”

Cooper was a man of the people

The first customer to meet Cooper was 58-year-old merchant seaman Arthur McNicoll of Rosefield Street, who got up at 4.30am to be sure of a good place in the queue.

Elizabeth Cunningham, of Ballindean Road, surprised the only British boxer to win three Lonsdale Belts outright when she asked him to sign her bank book!

So what was the champ’s take on Dundee’s BHS?

Hundreds of people came through the doors when BHS opened in May 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Cooper said: “Like most of the British Home Stores I’ve opened, the standard here is very high indeed.

“It’s good gear, well presented — just what you want.”

Cooper proved he was a true gentleman and man of the people when he stayed the distance and spent five hours in Dundee before flying back to London.

The new store was the 7th BHS in Scotland and the 104th in the chain.

BHS actually had a brief presence in the city much earlier than the late 1970s.

New Universal Stores opened at 53-61 Wellgate in 1938 and sold everything from ladieswear to sweets, toys, haberdashery goods, hardware, cutlery, rugs and linoleum.

The shop operated a price range from 3p to £5.

Then, in 1944, BHS took over the chain store subsidiary of nine outlets and the shops were rebranded with the exception of the Dundee branch.

Despite being under the ownership of BHS, the shop was requisitioned by the government for the war effort and forced to shut down.

Henry Cooper handing out Brut gift packs during his visit to BHS in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
Ironically, it wouldn’t be until the whole Wellgate area was demolished in the 1970s that BHS would return to the city.

Tesco was the first retailer to open its doors in April 1978, followed by BHS and Mothercare in the weeks afterwards.

Attracting a prestigious brand like BHS to the city was a real coup and the department store was probably the best place to find just about anything you needed.

From clothing and cutlery, to sweets and saucepans, BHS had it all.

The exterior of BHS in Dundee
BHS was a fixture in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre during the 1970s and 1980s glory days. Image: DC Thomson.

Many Dundonians may have less fond memories of the annual pilgrimage to BHS during the summer holidays to get new school uniforms for the coming year.

Although the torture of being dragged on a shopping trip was often accompanied with a bribe of a sweet treat or cake in BHS’s self-service restaurant afterwards.

BHS was also one of the retailers in Dundee that pioneered Sunday openings when it did so as an experiment for the summer of 1986.

BHS store in Wellgate, Dundee.
Wellgate shoppers outside the BHS store, which seemed like it would always be there. Image: DC Thomson.

BHS merged with Mothercare and Sir Terence Conran’s Habitat to create Storehouse.

Changes in the store environment were introduced to complement the product changes to make the stores livelier and more attractive to the younger consumer.

Initial reaction to the change seemed promising with a good Christmas in 1986, which was always a wonderful time of year at BHS with shoppers thronging through its door for gifts and a visit to Santa’s grotto.

There was trouble ahead…

Still going strong in the 1990s, the Dundee BHS underwent a big revamp when the Wellgate Centre was reimagined with larger and loftier mall areas in 1992.

BHS gave up almost all of its extensive area on the first level, instead taking up almost the entire Murraygate end of levels one and two.

The shopping centre’s owners said the improved mall and BHS – which was still its biggest store – would meet shoppers’ increased and “sophisticated” demands.

Staff in the new first-floor sales area in January 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
But nothing lasts forever.

The Arcadia Group, with Sir Philip Green at its helm, acquired BHS for £200 million in 2000, but it proved to be such a poor performer he sold it for just £1 in 2015.

By now, BHS had debts of more than £1 billion, including a pensions deficit of £571m.

Of course, its eventual demise in April 2016 was symbolic of a wider issue for our high streets, with many retailers struggling to cope with the changing retail landscape.

Even BHS in its pomp would have struggled to offer the kind of product range available at the likes of Amazon.

Who could forget the BHS back to school range, which was a holiday pilgrimage? Image: DC Thomson.
For a long time it has seemed more a case of when it would go under, rather than if.

The news couldn’t have come at a worse time.

BHS had been set to maintain a strong presence in the multi-million-pound upgrade to the Wellgate, which included plans for a 900-seat, eight-screen multiplex cinema.

The redevelopment was thrown into turmoil when administrators Duff & Phelps began winding the company down after failing to find a buyer for the 88-year-old chain.

Gallows humour to the end

The Dundee flagship clung on as one of the final two stores in Scotland to remain open until August 20 2016.

Wellgate manager Peter Aitken said: “We will be very sad to see the closure of BHS this weekend and our thoughts remain, first and foremost, with the many local staff who are losing their jobs, many after an extended period working with the company.

“They were all part of the Wellgate family and we wish them well for the future.

“As we move forwards, there are ongoing discussions with interested parties about options for the BHS unit and the wider centre.”

BHS limped on with 50% off everything until the shutters came down. Image: DC Thomson.
It was indeed the end of an era.

Customers flocked for knock-down bargains before the shutters came down.

With gallows humour, staff joked about how more Saturdays like these could have saved the business.

But it was too little, too late.

A sad sight as the famous store fell silent in the Wellgate Centre in 2016. The shutters are down. Image: DC Thomson.
Among the savvy shoppers there was also regret that this once-great High Street institution – founded by a group of American entrepreneurs – was shutting for good.

But it will be another entrepreneur, Sir Philip Green, who will be forever linked with BHS’s demise.

