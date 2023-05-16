‘I feel proud’: Kingspark cafe jobs give kids a taste of life beyond the Dundee special school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

‘I feel proud’: Kingspark cafe jobs give kids a taste of life beyond the Dundee special school

Children with complex additional support needs run the weekly Coffee Cart for staff, fellow pupils and guests.

By Cheryl Peebles
Group picture of Kingspark School pupils and staff.
Kingspark cafe team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mikolaj Gunia, 14, used sign language to explain that being a barista in Kingspark School’s cafe makes him proud.

He’s one of a number of pupils learning skills for life beyond the Dundee school for children and young people with complex additional support needs.

Mikolaj at work as a barista. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Every Friday morning the Coffee Cart Diez Y Nueve team prepares for a line of customers at the door of classroom 19.

When we visited, Jack was greeting customers and Kyra was announcing the day’s specials. Kira and Reece took orders, using pictorial menus, while Rory was cashier.

‘Welcome to Coffee Cart Diez y Nueve’ – Jack Cunningham, 13, and Kyra Buchan, 13. Image; Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Lexi served the snacks, and working as barista with Mikolaj was Abbie. Georgia was filling loyalty cards and Bradley was in charge of supplies.

Pupils’ thoughts on cafe work

Mikolaj uses a combination of British Sign Language and Makaton to communicate and told us: “I work in the Coffee Cart. I make coffee, do receipts and can be the cashier. My favourite job is cashier.”

When we asked him how he felt about the work, he answered: “I feel proud.”

Georgia Buchan, 13, was on loyalty card duty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Georgia Buchan, 13, told us that doing the various jobs, including taking payments, made her feel “great” and said: “It’s going to help me.”

As head barista Abbie Hadden, 14, was giving instructions on making coffee and said: “It feels like I’m the boss!”

Abbie Haddon is head barista. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The driving force behind the café is additional support needs teacher Sarah Cook.

She said: “At this age we really want to give each student opportunities to develop work-based skills in preparation for adult life.

“We can start building pathways for them so after they leave us they can have paid employment or meaningful volunteer opportunities, working in the community and contributing to society.”

Additional support needs teacher Sarah Cook helped the pupils grow their café from a small idea. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

How Kingspark cafe came about

The cafe grew from a small idea of doing snacks and started with a budget of £20. It recently received a donation of £1,000 from Scotmid.

Sarah said: “We started to add more responsibility, more people. We started inviting management in to eat in the café with us and the idea grew and grew.

“Now on a Friday morning there will be a line of customers out the door.

Taking orders at Kingspark cafe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“When we say we are opening, everyone cheers, everyone is excited.

“All the students will work for the entire hour from 10am to 11am, which is a really high work endurance.

“The students are completely independent. We assist and help but the purpose is for them to be independent.”

They’ve… developed these skills to places we didn’t even think were possible for them.”

Teacher Sarah Cook

And the results have been astounding.

Sarah said: “They’ve taken this opportunity and they have grown and developed these skills to places we didn’t even think were possible for them.

“They’ve taken so much pride and ownership in what they are doing and it’s been really amazing to see how much they love it.

“We invited parents in to see them work and the students served them and made snacks for them. The parents got to see their son or daughter in a completely different light.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]