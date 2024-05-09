Baby Reindeer: Fifer Richard Gadd’s ‘true story’ compared to ‘real Martha’ Fiona Harvey’s claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby Reindeer: Fifer Richard Gadd’s ‘true story’ compared to ‘real Martha’ Fiona Harvey’s claims

We take a look at the claims made by Ms Harvey, who told Piers Morgan she plans to sue Richard Gadd and Netflix.

By Chloe Burrell
Fiona Harvey was interviewed by Piers Morgan about allegedly being the 'real' Martha in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer. Image: Piers Morgan
Fiona Harvey was interviewed by Piers Morgan about allegedly being the 'real' Martha in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer. Image: Piers Morgan

The woman who allegedly inspired Martha in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer has denied stalking Fife comedian Richard Gadd in a TV interview.

Lawyer Fiona Harvey told Piers Morgan she plans to sue Mr Gadd, from Wormit, and Netflix over her alleged portrayal on the show.

Baby Reindeer depicts Gadd’s – or Donny Dunn as he is known in the show – true-to-life experience of being stalked by a woman named Martha Scott, who is alleged to be Fiona Harvey.

Wormit comedian Richard Gadd on his Netflix show Baby Reindeer.
Fife actor Richard Gadd as Donny on Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer.
Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

At the start of every episode, viewers are told that Baby Reindeer “is a true story”.

Despite Gadd admitting that parts have been changed to protect people’s identities, internet sleuths soon tracked down the alleged ‘real’ Martha.

Ms Harvey, 58, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored this evening to deny being the ‘real’ Martha and to hit out at Gadd, just days after revealing her identity in the Daily Record.

She said she hadn’t watched the series as she made several bombshell claims when quizzed by the broadcaster – so how do they add up against what is alleged on Baby Reindeer?

Has Fiona Harvey ever met Richard Gadd?

In Baby Reindeer, Martha – played by Jessica Gunning – first meets Donny at a pub in London.

She’s unable to pay for a drink, so he offers her a cup of tea on the house.

Fiona confirmed to Piers Morgan that she met Richard Gadd when he was working at Hawley Arms in Camden, London.

She denied that she was unable to pay for a drink or offered a cup of tea on the house.

Instead, she claims she was at the pub for a meal and had a lemonade to drink.

She also added that she has since regretted ever visiting the pub.

Did Fiona Harvey send Richard Gadd 41,000 emails and 106 letters?

In the show, Donny claims that Martha sent him 41,000 emails and 106 letters.

When this allegation is put to Harvey in the interview, she claims that she sent “less than 10” emails to Richard Gadd and alleges these were just a “couple of jokey bantery emails”.

She also claims that she wrote Gadd “one letter”.

Did Fiona Harvey send Richard Gadd 350 voice messages?

In the show, Donny claims to have been sent 350 voice notes from Martha.

In a tense exchange with Piers Morgan, Harvey claims that she did not send voice messages to Gadd and said that if there were any voicemails they must have been recorded.

Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Image: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Did Fiona Harvey have a baby reindeer toy?

In the show, Martha refers to Donny as ‘baby reindeer’.

In the final episode, it’s revealed Donny reminds her of a toy reindeer she used to comfort herself as a child.

Harvey confirmed she had a toy reindeer as a child.

Is Fiona Harvey the real Martha?

Despite previously acknowledging that Martha is based on her, Harvey told Piers Morgan that Martha is not her – adding: “This is a fictional character, hyperbole, exaggeration and figment of his (Gadd’s) imagination.”

Did Fiona Harvey go to prison?

In the show, Martha goes to court and pleads guilty to stalking and intimidating Donny.

She also admits to harassing his parents. She is sentenced to nine months in jail.

Fiona Harvey denied ever being sent to prison and claims she has never been convicted of a crime.

In the interview, she says: “It is completely untrue and very career damaging.

“I want to rebut that. I’m not a stalker.

“It’s just complete nonsense.”

What else did Fiona Harvey tell Piers Morgan?

She described Richard Gadd as “a complete psychopath”, telling Piers Morgan: “I just generally think he’s got extreme psychiatric problems.

“It’s a work of fiction. It’s a work of hyperbole as I’ve always said.”

She also denied being unwell and someone who needed help, as depicted in the show.

Mr Gadd recently told The Daily Record: “I never saw someone who was a villain.

“I saw someone who was lost, by the system really. I saw someone who needed help and wasn’t getting it.”

The drama series is inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Richard Gadd (Alamy/PA)
Conversation