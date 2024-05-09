Baby Reindeer: Fifer Richard Gadd’s ‘true story’ compared to ‘real Martha’ Fiona Harvey’s claims

The woman who allegedly inspired Martha in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer has denied stalking Fife comedian Richard Gadd in a TV interview.

Lawyer Fiona Harvey told Piers Morgan she plans to sue Mr Gadd, from Wormit, and Netflix over her alleged portrayal on the show.

Baby Reindeer depicts Gadd’s – or Donny Dunn as he is known in the show – true-to-life experience of being stalked by a woman named Martha Scott, who is alleged to be Fiona Harvey.

At the start of every episode, viewers are told that Baby Reindeer “is a true story”.

Despite Gadd admitting that parts have been changed to protect people’s identities, internet sleuths soon tracked down the alleged ‘real’ Martha.

Ms Harvey, 58, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored this evening to deny being the ‘real’ Martha and to hit out at Gadd, just days after revealing her identity in the Daily Record.

She said she hadn’t watched the series as she made several bombshell claims when quizzed by the broadcaster – so how do they add up against what is alleged on Baby Reindeer?

Has Fiona Harvey ever met Richard Gadd?

In Baby Reindeer, Martha – played by Jessica Gunning – first meets Donny at a pub in London.

She’s unable to pay for a drink, so he offers her a cup of tea on the house.

Fiona confirmed to Piers Morgan that she met Richard Gadd when he was working at Hawley Arms in Camden, London.

She denied that she was unable to pay for a drink or offered a cup of tea on the house.

Instead, she claims she was at the pub for a meal and had a lemonade to drink.

She also added that she has since regretted ever visiting the pub.

Did Fiona Harvey send Richard Gadd 41,000 emails and 106 letters?

In the show, Donny claims that Martha sent him 41,000 emails and 106 letters.

When this allegation is put to Harvey in the interview, she claims that she sent “less than 10” emails to Richard Gadd and alleges these were just a “couple of jokey bantery emails”.

She also claims that she wrote Gadd “one letter”.

Did Fiona Harvey send Richard Gadd 350 voice messages?

In the show, Donny claims to have been sent 350 voice notes from Martha.

In a tense exchange with Piers Morgan, Harvey claims that she did not send voice messages to Gadd and said that if there were any voicemails they must have been recorded.

Did Fiona Harvey have a baby reindeer toy?

In the show, Martha refers to Donny as ‘baby reindeer’.

In the final episode, it’s revealed Donny reminds her of a toy reindeer she used to comfort herself as a child.

Harvey confirmed she had a toy reindeer as a child.

Is Fiona Harvey the real Martha?

Despite previously acknowledging that Martha is based on her, Harvey told Piers Morgan that Martha is not her – adding: “This is a fictional character, hyperbole, exaggeration and figment of his (Gadd’s) imagination.”

Did Fiona Harvey go to prison?

In the show, Martha goes to court and pleads guilty to stalking and intimidating Donny.

She also admits to harassing his parents. She is sentenced to nine months in jail.

Fiona Harvey denied ever being sent to prison and claims she has never been convicted of a crime.

In the interview, she says: “It is completely untrue and very career damaging.

“I want to rebut that. I’m not a stalker.

“It’s just complete nonsense.”

What else did Fiona Harvey tell Piers Morgan?

She described Richard Gadd as “a complete psychopath”, telling Piers Morgan: “I just generally think he’s got extreme psychiatric problems.

“It’s a work of fiction. It’s a work of hyperbole as I’ve always said.”

She also denied being unwell and someone who needed help, as depicted in the show.

Mr Gadd recently told The Daily Record: “I never saw someone who was a villain.

“I saw someone who was lost, by the system really. I saw someone who needed help and wasn’t getting it.”