John Stamos calls late Bob Saget ‘heart of Full House family’ on star’s birthday

By Press Association
Full House star John Stamos (PA)
Full House star John Stamos (PA)

John Stamos has remembered Bob Saget as the “heart of our Full House family” as he shared a reunion photo of the cast to mark the late actor’s birthday.

Actor and comedian Saget, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom, died in January 2022 aged 65.

To commemorate what would have been his 68th birthday on Friday, Stamos posted a picture of members of the Full House cast that was taken when they gathered for his funeral.

The reunion photo featured Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Stamos, as well as the Full House creator Jeff Franklin, gathered around a large Dumbo statue.

Alongside the photo, Stamos wrote: “Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral.

“Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.

“That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us.

“Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

He continued: “Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give.

“Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say.”

Fellow cast members also shared their own tributes with Sweetin writing “Happy Birthday, @bobsaget. There’s not a day I don’t think of you” alongside a video montage of photos of the cast.

Bure and Coulier also remembered the late actor with their own videos featuring clips from their days on the show.

Singer John Mayer posted a photo of him with Saget on Instagram as well, writing: “I miss you the most when I’m exhausted and I just want to talk to my friend.”

He added: “We all miss you. Loss may be out of our control, but remembrance is our act of defiance. And we will never forget you. Love you Bob. Happy Birthday.”