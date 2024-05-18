Ant McPartlin thanks well-wishers for ‘kind messages’ following birth of son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ant McPartlin thanks well-wishers for ‘kind messages’ following birth of son

By Press Association
Anthony McPartlin has thanked well-wishers following the birth of his son (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Anthony McPartlin has thanked fans for their “kind messages of love and well wishes” after he welcomed his first child with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett.

The TV presenter, who announced the birth of the baby boy named Wilder earlier this week, confirmed the newborn was “doing great”.

McPartlin also cleared up speculation that his dog, Hurley, had been left out of his family tree tattoo which he had shown off when previously announcing the news.

In a post to the joint X account he has with friend and co-presenter Declan Donnelly, McPartlin wrote: “Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He’s doing great.”

Addressing the fears that Hurley had been missed in the tattoo, the TV star added: “Glad you loved the tattoo as well.

“For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree… he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.

“All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks. A”

In the original announcement post on Tuesday, McPartlin posted a photo which showed his son’s head leaning against his shoulder, which concealed the name Hurley which was written in the corner of the family tree.

“Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin”, he wrote alongside the post.

“Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am.

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

McPartlin, one half of entertainment duo Ant and Dec, and Corbett were married in 2021 in a ceremony in a rural church in Hampshire.

Corbett also has two teenage daughters from her previous relationship.

Donnelly has two children, Isla and Jack, with his wife, Ali Astall.

Last year, they pair announced they would be halting popular ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway after the 20th series, which came to an end last month.

In an interview with Fault magazine published in February, McPartlin said: “Part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family.

“We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit.”

The Geordie presenting duo can currently be seen hosting Britain’s Got Talent.