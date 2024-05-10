Fife bottling company’s bid to revolutionise the way whisky is tasted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bottling company’s bid to revolutionise the way whisky is tasted

Fife whisky bottler The Single Cask has created new "moods" to describe the taste of Scotland's national drink.

By Paul Malik
The Single Cask's Helen Stewart and Tim Harfield at their site in Glenrothes. Image: Mike Wilkinson/ The Single Cask
Fife whisky company The Single Cask is hoping to turn the industry “on its head” by redefining tasting notes for the amber bead.

The Glenrothes-based bottling firm, which holds more than 3,000 casks on its premises, have devised a new system for tasting the popular Scots drink.

Five new “mood” categories — cheerful, playful, bold, curious and easy-going — will be used to determine how their products are described.

The plan comes as part of a brand relaunch for The Single Cask.

The whisky industry accounts for £3 in every £100 for Scotland’s gross value added (GVA) and is estimated to generate around £5.3 billion for the Scottish economy.

The Single Cask’s single casks

The Single Cask bottle unique single cask whiskies from some of Scotland’s most famous distilleries.

They hope their new tasting note categories will give a more accessible experience to drinkers.

Traditionally, whisky tasting notes were defined as being peaty, floral, fruity, cereal, winey, woody, sulphury and feinty.

But as whisky taster Kami Newton explains, flavour and palate varies from mouth-to-mouth.

The Single Cask’s  Helen Stewart and Tim Harfield. Image: Mike Wilkinson/ The Single Cask

“One of the biggest challenges with flavour is that it’s a different experience from one person to the next,” he said.

“For example, to some people coriander tastes like a delicious, fragrant herb.

“But others have a genetic variation that makes coriander taste like disgusting soap.

“Add to this flavours that are culturally specific and the challenge of pigeonholing whisky by flavour becomes clear.

“The five mood method takes a whole new approach that is less confusing and creates an emotional connection with whisky drinkers.”

Whisky charisma

So how will the “moods” describe each whisky?

  • Cheerful: well-mannered, joyful, effortless, and dependable crowd-pleasers that suit any occasion.
  • Playful: ones that bounce around your nose and mouth, full of life, vigour,
    enthusiasm and excitement.
  • Bold:  big, powerful, and strong whiskies – with assertive, rich and deep characters.
  • Curious: surprising, uncommon, oddball whiskies that are the hidden treasure for die-hard fans.
  • Easy-going: laid back, and mellow drams for when you’re in the mood to simply unwind and relax.

Helen Stewart, brand marketing manager, said: “We feel this brand-new way to explore our single cask whiskies will open whisky lover’s eyes to a new world of experiences.

“We want to be the brand who helps people to easily discover their perfect dram, and enjoy that ultimate, unique single cask whisky experience.

One of the “moods” they hope whisky will be described as. Image: The Single Cask

“At The Single Cask, we believe the overall charisma of a dram is more important than its individual flavours, and when we picture whiskies as personalities, they become easy to relate to.

“We can instantly identify with the mood of the whisky.

“That ability to move and connect people, to make us feel alive in ways unimaginable and open our minds to new experiences.”

