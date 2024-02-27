Fife firm offering dram good job as whisky taster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm offering dram good job as whisky taster

The Glenrothes company, which stores more than 3,000 casks, is offering the dream job as a ‘taste master’.

By Rob McLaren
The Single Cask is looking to add to its team. Image: The Single Cask
The Single Cask is looking to add to its team. Image: The Single Cask

A Fife company is offering a dram good job as a professional whisky taster.

The Single Cask operates a warehouse in Glenrothes with more than 3,000 casks.

It is recruiting for a taste master to help in the nosing, tasting, bottling and creation of luxury single cask whiskies.

The firm, which was founded in 2010, hand picks each of the casks it bottles from.

It then bottles award-winning whiskies at natural cask strength, without any intervention such as chill filtration or artificial colours.

Who can apply to be a taste maker?

The company said it is looking for whisky lovers with “charisma and creativity” to apply for the job.

A key part to the role will be writing tasting notes. The taste maker should be able to draw from personal experiences in whisky and life in the descriptions.

General manager Jan Damen said: “We only bottle exciting and entertaining whiskies worth talking about, and believe drinking single cask whisky to be an incredible experience

Could you be suitable for the taste master job at The Single Cask?

“We want our first-ever taste master panel to understand the beauty and emotional power of single cask whisky and help more whisky fans come with us on this extraordinary journey.”

“Our dream candidate will need charisma, creativity and a thrill for not only whisky, but a thrill for life.

“It’s such an exciting time to work for The Single Cask, and it’s always an exciting time to work in whisky. Applying for this role truly is a no brainer!”

Key roles for Fife whisky taster job

The job advert says the winning candidate will interact with the in-house whisky team by selecting casks to be bottled.

They will play a key part in the planning and maturation, nosing, tasting and discussion of the best samples to be bottled at the warehouse of The Single Cask.

It is initially a part-time, flexible position.

However, the company said there is potential for the role to expand as the business grows.

The candidate will ideally coming from a background in whisky creation, sampling or writing.

However, The Single Cask said it would also like to hear from “unique thinkers with creative personalities”.

Pay will depend on the level of experience.

More from Business

The Government’s insulation scheme was designed to help people to save money on energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Great British Insulation Scheme will take ’60 years to meet target’, MPs hear
Alan Bates gave evidence to the committee on Tuesday (Sam Tobin/PA)
Post Office campaigner Alan Bates tells Government to ‘get on and pay people’
A senior civil servant has said it is ‘completely incorrect’ to say that ministers have been pushing to slow down compensation payouts to subpostmasters affected by the Horizon IT scandal (James Manning/PA)
‘Completely incorrect’ to say ministers want to slow down Post Office payouts
Ryanair has agreed to a deal with On the Beach to offer its flights on the holiday platform (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair agrees deal with On the Beach as it draws line under bookings feud
Sarah John, chief cashier and the production of the new King Charles III £10 note (Bank of England/PA)
From a Roman gold bar to Bitcoin: Bank of England Museum charts money evolution
Building materials firm Brickability Group has seen shares tumble after warning earnings will be at the lower end of forecasts as sales continue to slumped amid woes in the housing market (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brickability warns of earnings hit as demand remains under pressure
Household cleaning products firm McBride has seen profits rise (Thinkstock/PA)
McBride shares leap on bullish earnings outlook
Food price promotions in supermarkets have increased after a post-Christmas slowdown (PA)
Grocery price inflation falls to two-year low
EQ chief executive Craig Nicol and chief operating officer Caroline McKenna outside the accountancy firm's Dundee offices at City Quay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife accountancy firm EQ plans series of acquisitions
Jeremy Hunt is thought to be considering more tax cuts as he prepares to deliver what is likely to be the last Budget before the general election (Victoria Jones/PA)
IFS urges Chancellor to explain how he will pay for tax cuts as Budget…

Conversation