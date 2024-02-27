Fife firm offering dram good job as whisky taster

A Fife company is offering a dram good job as a professional whisky taster.

The Single Cask operates a warehouse in Glenrothes with more than 3,000 casks.

It is recruiting for a taste master to help in the nosing, tasting, bottling and creation of luxury single cask whiskies.

The firm, which was founded in 2010, hand picks each of the casks it bottles from.

It then bottles award-winning whiskies at natural cask strength, without any intervention such as chill filtration or artificial colours.

Who can apply to be a taste maker?

The company said it is looking for whisky lovers with “charisma and creativity” to apply for the job.

A key part to the role will be writing tasting notes. The taste maker should be able to draw from personal experiences in whisky and life in the descriptions.

General manager Jan Damen said: “We only bottle exciting and entertaining whiskies worth talking about, and believe drinking single cask whisky to be an incredible experience

“We want our first-ever taste master panel to understand the beauty and emotional power of single cask whisky and help more whisky fans come with us on this extraordinary journey.”

“Our dream candidate will need charisma, creativity and a thrill for not only whisky, but a thrill for life.

“It’s such an exciting time to work for The Single Cask, and it’s always an exciting time to work in whisky. Applying for this role truly is a no brainer!”

Key roles for Fife whisky taster job

The job advert says the winning candidate will interact with the in-house whisky team by selecting casks to be bottled.

They will play a key part in the planning and maturation, nosing, tasting and discussion of the best samples to be bottled at the warehouse of The Single Cask.

It is initially a part-time, flexible position.

However, the company said there is potential for the role to expand as the business grows.

The candidate will ideally coming from a background in whisky creation, sampling or writing.

However, The Single Cask said it would also like to hear from “unique thinkers with creative personalities”.

Pay will depend on the level of experience.