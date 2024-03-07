Perthshire antique expert turns to Facebook for work after 30 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire antique expert turns to Facebook for work after 30 years in business

Ron Mutch has run his antique restoration business through two recessions, but has struggled for work this year.

Ron Mutch in his workshop in Errol
Ron Mutch in his workshop in Errol. Image: Terri Simpson/DC Thomson
By Terri Simpson

A Perthshire man has turned to Facebook to save his antique restoration business after 30 years.

Ron Mutch, 66, from Errol has been running his own antique restoration business since the 1990s.

Ron is a master cabinet maker and French polisher. As part of his business, he offers furniture fabric and grandfather clock restorations. He also takes commissions for making pieces of furniture.

He has worked on projects from the likes of Glamis Castle and many private castles and mansions.

Starting at Errol Antiques aged just 14, Ron has been in the business for most of his life. However in January, he noticed fewer people were commissioning his services.

Social media helps

Not wanting to lose his business, he took to Facebook.

Although he admits not being an avid user of the site, Ron decided there would not be any harm in posting about his troubles.

He explained: “I thought it was just because people are paying their tax and energy bills in January and that it would pick up, but it was still quiet weeks later.

“Even the antiques dealers were quiet.”

Chairs made and ready to be painted for Glamis Castle in 2008
Chairs made and ready to be painted for Glamis Castle in 2008. Image: Ron Mutch

Ron mainly uses Instagram to advertise and show off his work, and in February he shared a post to Facebook.

In his post he explained that in 30 years he had “never had to look for work” and he would “give it maybe two months” before he had to shut his doors.

He said: “I think of Facebook as mainly for friends as most antique dealers use Instagram, but I just decided to click share to Facebook when I was making the post.

“I’m so surprised because I’ve got quite a few jobs lined up after that, and lots of enquiries.

“And even though enquiries don’t mean a job, it’s something.”

Still enthusiastic about antique restoration

Along with his commissioned work, Ron buys antique pieces at auction and fixes them up before selling them on to other enthusiasts.

Side Tables that Ron bought and restored.
Side Tables that Ron bought and restored. Image: Ron Mutch

He said: “I’m always on the look out for things that I can make into something else, be it a stool or a table. I love being creative with it.

“Many people have told me to retire, but I don’t want to – I love what I do.

“I’m a carpenter by trade and I love to make things look nice again.

“I feel like it’s more of a hobby than a job sometimes because of how much I like doing it.”

