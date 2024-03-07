Review: Why can’t we all get over Valerie? Zutons show reminded Dunfermline crowd they ‘have more than one song’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Why can’t we all get over Valerie? Zutons show reminded Dunfermline crowd they ‘have more than one song’

The Zutons are still hanging around, and they were anything but tired at PJ Molloys gig.

The Zutons have reformed after their 2019 reunion fell apart. Image: Jonathan Turton.
The Zutons have reformed after their 2019 reunion fell apart. Image: Jonathan Turton.
By David Pollock

If one thing was predictable about reformed Merseyside group The Zutons’ gig in Dunfermline last night, it was the response to what’s undoubtedly now their biggest song.

Originally a hit for the band in 2006, Valerie reached modern classic level the following year, when Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse covered it in jazz-club style.

But PJ Molloys’ packed audience clearly haven’t forgotten the bluesier, bittersweet original, as phone cameras came out and voices were raised to loudly sing along.

The band could have been dining out for years on the popularity of just this one song, but instead they quietly split after three albums in 2009.

A low-key live return happened in 2019, but – following the pandemic and a spell in rehab for singer Dave McCabe – the full reunion is go next month, with the fourth album The Big Decider and a tour of large stages.

This tour of small venues, then (which also calls at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s), is a chance for the band to get up to speed and for audiences to remind themselves they have more than one song.

Six-piece can ‘make a lot of noise’

What many might have forgotten, though, is just how exciting a live band The Zutons were, writing fiercely memorable indie-pop songs with a raw, rock ‘n’ roll edge.

A live six-piece, they make a lot of noise, with the rest of the group often harmonising behind McCabe’s already-powerful vocal to send it through the roof.

The set was bookended with two performances of the irresistible Zuton Fever, with Abi Chan’s (nee Harding) blazing, ever-present saxophone lines towering over the guitars.

The Zutons will perform in Dunfermline and Dundee
The Zutons’ saxophonist Abi Chan towered over their set. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Their wealth of good songs from back in the day includes the raw-chorused ballad Confusion, the infectious singalong riff of Don’t Ever Think (Too Much), and the barroom rockers Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love? and You Will You Won’t.

Crucially, however, the new music – as produced by Chic’s Nile Rodgers and the Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie – also fit perfectly, with the airy, pastoral ballad Best of Me, The Big Decider’s country funk and rocker Creeping On The Dancefloor all standing out.

The energy from the band and in the room was enormous, as though everyone is keen to make up for lost time.

The Zutons play Fat Sam’s Dundee on March 7. Tickets on sale via Live Nation.

