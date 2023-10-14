Dundee Dundee Winterfest to return for 2023 Winterfest will return to the city centre on December 1 until December 24. By Chloe Burrell October 14 2023, 6.04pm Share Dundee Winterfest to return for 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4783486/dundee-winterfest-2023/ Copy Link Dundee Winterfest in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Winterfest is set to return to Dundee for 2023. The festive event will return to the city centre on December 1 until December 24. It is fast becoming one of Dundee’s most popular Christmas events, with each year featuring a selection of hot and cold food, drink and a Ferris wheel. Delivered by M&N Events, the team behind Winterfest are now looking for trader applicants for this year. These include: Hot food Festive offerings Bar/beverages Fairground operator Novelty gifts/craft Those interested can apply on the Winterfest website. Last year saw the Slessor Gardens event be delayed after the ice rink gear was held up at customs.