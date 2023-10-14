Dundee Winterfest to return for 2023

Winterfest is set to return to Dundee for 2023.

The festive event will return to the city centre on December 1 until December 24.

It is fast becoming one of Dundee’s most popular Christmas events, with each year featuring a selection of hot and cold food, drink and a Ferris wheel.

Delivered by M&N Events, the team behind Winterfest are now looking for trader applicants for this year.

These include:

Hot food

Festive offerings

Bar/beverages

Fairground operator

Novelty gifts/craft

Those interested can apply on the Winterfest website.

Last year saw the Slessor Gardens event be delayed after the ice rink gear was held up at customs.