Body found in search for missing man swept away in River Tay

A body has been found in the search for a man who was swept away in the River Tay.

A search operation has been ongoing since October 8 when Struan Robertson, 77, lost his footing when trying to clear a clogged hydro-power device on his Strathtay estate.

He was engulfed by the river and dragged away by the current.

Struan’s wife Patricia was helping him on the estate when the incident happened.

Police confirmed a body was recovered at around 12.25pm on Saturday near Logierait, Pitlochry.

No formal identification has taken place yet but Mr Robertson’s family has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25 pm on Saturday, 14 October 2023, the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near Haugh Island, Logierait in Tayside.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of the 77-year-old man who was reported to have been swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday, 8 October 2023, have been advised.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”