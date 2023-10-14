Body found in search for missing man swept away in River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Body found in search for missing man swept away in River Tay

Police confirmed a body was recovered near Logierait, Pitlochry.

By Chloe Burrell
Struan Robertson.
A body has been found in the search for missing Struan Robertson. Image: Robertson family/BBC

A body has been found in the search for a man who was swept away in the River Tay.

A search operation has been ongoing since October 8 when Struan Robertson, 77, lost his footing when trying to clear a clogged hydro-power device on his Strathtay estate.

He was engulfed by the river and dragged away by the current.

Struan’s wife Patricia was helping him on the estate when the incident happened.

Police confirmed a body was recovered at around 12.25pm on Saturday near Logierait, Pitlochry.

No formal identification has taken place yet but Mr Robertson’s family has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25 pm on Saturday, 14 October 2023, the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near Haugh Island, Logierait in Tayside.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of the 77-year-old man who was reported to have been swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday, 8 October 2023, have been advised.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Muirton Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth holiday let rated 'superb' on Booking.com faces battle amid neighbour complaints
Water level of the River Tay very high near viewpoint.
Perth floodgates finally open with exception of South Inch and promontory
A sign for the Highland Safar and Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Anger as Perthshire safari centre goes cashless
4
Ruth Alexander, National Trust for Scotland ranger at Killiecrankie Visitor Centre, with a message written nine years earlier that was found in a bottle.
Mysterious note thrown in Perthshire river discovered nine years later - just three miles…
Val and Andy Ferguson in their garden next to Aberfeldy golf club.
'We can't fault council': Aberfeldy reflects on flood response
Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is on the market.
Stunning four-bedroom Perthshire home a blend of classic and modern
Footage shows the extent of the flooding in Dalguise, Perthshire
Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Perthshire village Dalguise
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing has broken his silence on the flooding chaos.
Perth and Kinross Council leader finally breaks silence on flooding fiasco
9
Map showing Meigle housing scheme location
'Cultural vandalism' claim as 100 homes approved for Perthshire Iron Age site
Exterior of Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council could buy Pullar House office as £3.2M a year lease…