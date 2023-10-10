Wife watched as missing 77-year-old was swept into swollen River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Wife watched as missing 77-year-old was swept into swollen River Tay

Struan Robertson's family say he was trying to fix a water supply at Strathtay when he was dragged into the flooded river

By Morag Lindsay
Emergency services vehicles and searchers in waterproof gear by the side of the River Tay at Strathtay.
Emergency services have been searching for Struan Robertson since Sunday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The wife of a missing man watched helplessly as he was swept away by rising floodwater in the River Tay.

Strathtay landowner Struan Robertson was trying to clear a clogged hydro-power device on his Perthshire estate when he lost his footing during Sunday’s flooding.

The 77-year-old was engulfed by the swollen river and dragged away by the powerful current.

His wife Patricia was helping him on their land at Pitcastle when the accident happened.

A massive rescue operation was launched after Mr Robertson was reported missing on Sunday evening.

Searchers wading through River Tay at Strathtay in hunt for Mr Robertson.
The search for Mr Robertson continues in the River Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

River search teams, aided by a helicopter, continued late into the day on Monday.

It’s understood the focus of the search was moved further down river on Tuesday.

Mr Robertson has owned the Pitcastle estate on the edge of Strathtay village for the last two decades.

His son Euan said the family were waiting anxiously for news from the search.

River Tay search focus shifts

Speaking outside the family home on Tuesday, Mr Robertson told The Courier: “He was trying to clear a hydro intake from the Tay. It powers the electricity but it gets clogged up when the water is so high.

“He lost his footing and was swept into the river. The current dragged him away.

“I was in Perth at the time. My mother was with him when it happened.”

River Tay search teams seen through trees at Strathtay.
Mr Robertson’s family are waiting for news from the River Tay search. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Robertson said he understood the searchers had changed tactics after no sign of his father in the immediate area during the last two days.

“The search is continuing,” he said.

“But I’m told it has moved to a grid search, looking at places further along the river where things tend to wash up.”

Mr Robertson said his father had owned Pitcastle for about 20 years, and had lived there for the last five.

The 1,500-acre estate has a five-star rating from VisitScotland.

Guests can stay in the Scots Baronial-style main house, or at a holiday cottage on the estate. A range of activities are laid on, including shooting, fishing, off-road driving and wildlife watching.

Search close to scene of previous River Tay tragedy

Villagers spoke of their shock and said Mr Robertson was a popular figure locally.

He officially opened the Grandtully and Strathtay Gala Day in the summer.

Strathtay road sign.
The search has been focused on the River Tay, near Strathtay. Image: DC Thomson.

One local said: “He is well known here. He’s the local landowner and he was out trying to fix something when he was swept away.

“His wife was with him when it happened. It’s just tragic.”

She added: “The rain was terrible at the weekend, the river rose so quickly.

“There was lots of activity with the search on Sunday and Monday. The helicopter was out looking last night – but it seems to have moved on today.”

Another said the close-knit community shared Mr Robertson’s family’s concern.

“This is a very sombre place today,” he said.

Three men walking across road at Strathtay carrying a canoe.
Police say the River Tay search is a multi-agency operation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Robertson was swept away close to the site of a previous tragedy.

A 19-year-old canoeist died after capsizing at rapids on the river Tay in 2010.

At the time, police said the fast-flowing river had been swollen by heavy rains which hindered the recovery of the teenager’s body.

Sunday’s accident happened as the region was battered by prolonged torrential rain, which led to severe flooding across Perth and Kinross.

Police said on Monday they were using drones, as well as the Police Scotland helicopter, in a multi-agency search for Mr Robertson.

On Tuesday a spokesman said: “Searches for the missing 77-year-old man are continuing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The Courier breaking news graphic
Firefighters called to house fire on Dundee Street
A924 off slip road near Pitlochry.
Storm damage to close A9 slip road at Pitlochry for two weeks
The Asda Express store in Birkhill is the first of its kind in Scotland. Image: Asda
Birkhill's new Asda Express is first in Scotland with plans for another in Aberfeldy
The queue of cars at Blairgowrie Recycling Centre on Thursday amid cuts to centres in Perthshrie
New recycling centre opening hours in Perth and Kinross 'already causing long queues'
Queen's Bridge in Perth with high water levels.
List of roads and rail lines still closed across Perth and Kinross as Queen's…
Plans have been lodged to turn 21 George Street in Perth into a wine bar.
Plans lodged to turn former Perth office into 'authentic' French wine bar
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Queen cortege road careless driving Picture shows; Henry Rankin. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2023
Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen's funeral cortege passed through Perthshire
Perth flooding.
Perth council probe after failure to close floodgates during 'risk to life' weather warning
3
Caravan owners were left "helpless" after Aberfeldy Caravan Park flooded on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Holidaymaker 'heartbroken' after flooding destroys caravan in Aberfeldy
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023

Conversation