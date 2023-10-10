Wife watched as missing 77-year-old was swept into swollen River Tay

The wife of a missing man watched helplessly as he was swept away by rising floodwater in the River Tay.

Strathtay landowner Struan Robertson was trying to clear a clogged hydro-power device on his Perthshire estate when he lost his footing during Sunday’s flooding.

The 77-year-old was engulfed by the swollen river and dragged away by the powerful current.

His wife Patricia was helping him on their land at Pitcastle when the accident happened.

A massive rescue operation was launched after Mr Robertson was reported missing on Sunday evening.

River search teams, aided by a helicopter, continued late into the day on Monday.

It’s understood the focus of the search was moved further down river on Tuesday.

Mr Robertson has owned the Pitcastle estate on the edge of Strathtay village for the last two decades.

His son Euan said the family were waiting anxiously for news from the search.

River Tay search focus shifts

Speaking outside the family home on Tuesday, Mr Robertson told The Courier: “He was trying to clear a hydro intake from the Tay. It powers the electricity but it gets clogged up when the water is so high.

“He lost his footing and was swept into the river. The current dragged him away.

“I was in Perth at the time. My mother was with him when it happened.”

Mr Robertson said he understood the searchers had changed tactics after no sign of his father in the immediate area during the last two days.

“The search is continuing,” he said.

“But I’m told it has moved to a grid search, looking at places further along the river where things tend to wash up.”

Mr Robertson said his father had owned Pitcastle for about 20 years, and had lived there for the last five.

The 1,500-acre estate has a five-star rating from VisitScotland.

Guests can stay in the Scots Baronial-style main house, or at a holiday cottage on the estate. A range of activities are laid on, including shooting, fishing, off-road driving and wildlife watching.

Search close to scene of previous River Tay tragedy

Villagers spoke of their shock and said Mr Robertson was a popular figure locally.

He officially opened the Grandtully and Strathtay Gala Day in the summer.

One local said: “He is well known here. He’s the local landowner and he was out trying to fix something when he was swept away.

“His wife was with him when it happened. It’s just tragic.”

She added: “The rain was terrible at the weekend, the river rose so quickly.

“There was lots of activity with the search on Sunday and Monday. The helicopter was out looking last night – but it seems to have moved on today.”

Another said the close-knit community shared Mr Robertson’s family’s concern.

“This is a very sombre place today,” he said.

Mr Robertson was swept away close to the site of a previous tragedy.

A 19-year-old canoeist died after capsizing at rapids on the river Tay in 2010.

At the time, police said the fast-flowing river had been swollen by heavy rains which hindered the recovery of the teenager’s body.

Sunday’s accident happened as the region was battered by prolonged torrential rain, which led to severe flooding across Perth and Kinross.

Police said on Monday they were using drones, as well as the Police Scotland helicopter, in a multi-agency search for Mr Robertson.

On Tuesday a spokesman said: “Searches for the missing 77-year-old man are continuing.”